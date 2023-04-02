Home

Tom Holland recently penned a gratitude note dedicated to the 'Ambani family' for inviting him at NMACC.

Tom Holland Pens Gratitude Note to ‘Ambani Family’: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s India visit was truly an exciting experience for their Indian fans and followers. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were in Mumbai for the two-day event at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. As soon as Tom and Zendaya reached Mumbai airports, the paparazzi went bonkers. Netizens were left awestruck after the Hollywood couple’s pictures and videos went viral. The actor who played the titular role in Spiderman: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home recently thanked the Ambanis. He wrote a gratitude note thanking the ‘Ambani family’ for inviting him at NMACC gala.

CHECK OUT TOM HOLLAND’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

TOM HOLLAND AND HIS LOVE FOR INDIA

Tom took to his Instagram handle and posted two pictures of himself looking dapper in a black suit paired with white shirt and black bow. He captioned his post as “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.” He also posted three photos on his Instagram stories. In the first picture he is shaking hands with Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani. In another picture he smiles while posing for the shutterbugs. The third pic is from inside the NMACC museum. Tom had once said that India was on his wish list among the destinations he wanted to travel. He also expressed his love for Indian cuisines in one of his earlier interviews. In an interaction with India Today during Spider: Man: No Way Home release, he said “I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is absolutely on the top of my bucket list. We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time. I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon.”

CHECK OUT TOM HOLLAND’S VIRAL STORIES:

NMACC BECAME A STAR-STUDDED EVENT

Tom and Zendaya recently stole the show at NMACC gala day 2. Zendaya looked drop-dead-gorgeous and graceful in a blue sequined saree and hot golden tiny blouse. Tom looked dapper in a black suit paired with white shirt and black bow. Tom played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, while Zendaya essayed his love interest Mary Jane in the Marvel series. He has also acted in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Apart from them, supermodel Gigi Hadid, The Vampire Diaries actor Kat Graham, India’s international star Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas also attended the grand bash. Gigi Hadid posed in a white and golden coloured saree. Priyanka and Nick also arrived at the event. The Citadel actor wore a multi-coloured thigh-high-slit dress, while the latter wore a navy-blue suit. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peak of her and Saif Ali Khan’s outfits at NMACC. Kareena wore a dark navy blue dress, while Saif donned a black sherwani and white pants. She captioned her post as “It’s always gonna be date night with you 🖤.”

Tom will next be seen in the television series – The Crowded Room. While Zendaya will be seen in Challengers and Dune: Part Two.

