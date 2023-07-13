Home

Entertainment

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Opens Up About Hollywood, Says ‘It’s Not For Me’

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Opens Up About Hollywood, Says ‘It’s Not For Me’

Tom Holland recently revealed about his sobriety journey and how journalists misinterpreted his social media break. The Spider-Man actor also spoke about Hollywood, saying that he doesn’t like it.

Tom Holland spoke to Jay Shetty on his podcast. (Credits: Instagram)

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism. He revealed his sobriety journey, admitting that there was a time when all he “could think about was having a drink”. He also expressed disappointment with the way his decision to take a break from social media was portrayed in the press. Now, another statement by the actor has caught the attention of his fans. Reflecting on his life in Hollywood, Tom Holland said that he doesn’t like Hollywood and that the entertainment industry scares him.

Trending Now

“I Really Do Not Like Hollywood”: Tom Holland

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Tom Holland revealed that he wants to live a life as normal as possible. He said, “Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible,” he added.

You may like to read

Tom Holland On Hollywood: “Don’t Lose Yourself”

Elaborating further on how many of his close friends have lost themselves in Hollywood, Tom Holland said: “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

When asked about the romantic relationship with Zendaya, Tom Holland expressed that he likes things private, adding that both he and Zendaya feel that their relationship can proceed this way.

Tom Holland Upset By Misrepresentation Of Social Media Break

Notably, the actor recently announced a break from social media. During the podcast, Tom Holland also revealed how his social media hiatus was taken in the wrong direction by journalists. He stated that his decision to prioritise his mental well-being was portrayed negatively by the media is unfair and misleading. Meanwhile, Tom Holland also emphasised why responsible reporting is important and the press could have taken a more understanding and supportive approach.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES