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Did Tom Holland and Zendaya get married in South Indian ceremony? Here’s the truth behind viral video

An AI-generated video imagining Tom Holland and Zendaya's traditional South Indian wedding has gone viral on social media. Featuring Marvel stars as wedding guests, the clip has left fans impressed.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 5, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
Did Tom Holland and Zendaya get married in South Indian ceremony? Here's the truth behind viral video
Tom Holland and Zendaya's AI-generated South Indian wedding video (PC: Twitter)

What if Tom Holland and Zendaya had a traditional South Indian wedding? A viral AI-generated video has answered that question in the most imaginative way possible. Tom Holland and Zendaya have always enjoyed a huge fan following, both individually and as one of Hollywood’s most-loved couples. Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently enjoying the massive box office success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which crossed $1 billion mark. Now, social media has found another reason to celebrate the duo. An AI-generated video imagining the couple tying the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony has gone viral, giving fans a colourful glimpse into an alternate wedding celebration. Blending Indian traditions with the Marvel universe, the clip has sparked thousands of reactions online, with many praising its creativity and attention to detail. Here’s why the video is making headlines.  

AI reimagines Tom Holland and Zendaya’s South Indian wedding

Created by digital content creator Hafiz, the viral video transforms Tom Holland and Zendaya into a South Indian bride and groom. Zendaya is seen wearing a rich red silk saree paired with traditional temple jewellery, jasmine flowers and bridal makeup, while Tom is dressed in a classic white shirt and dhoti. 

Read more: Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 6: Tom Holland's Marvel blockbuster crosses $1 billion globally in just 6 days, becomes second-fastest in box office history

The video imagines the couple taking part in traditional wedding rituals before posing for photographs with family and friends. While entirely fictional, the visuals have impressed viewers for their realistic styling and cultural detailing.  

Watch viral video here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hafiz (@ihafix)

Fans reaction to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s AI-generated South Indian wedding video 

The video has received an overwhelmingly positive response across Instagram and other social media platforms. Many users praised the creator’s imagination, with comments such as “This is straight out of a dream”, “Spidey gets married”, “This is the crossover we never knew we needed,” “They look perfect in traditional South Indian attire,” and “Someone please make this into a film.” 

Others admired how naturally Zendaya and Tom Holland fit into the traditional outfits, while several users appreciated the respectful representation of South Indian wedding customs. At the same time, many viewers acknowledged that the clip was created using artificial intelligence and should not be mistaken for real footage. 

Marvel stars join the celebrations in AI video 

What makes the clip even more entertaining is its fictional guest list. Several Marvel actors appear as wedding attendees, turning the ceremony into a superhero reunion. 

Marvel stars in AI video (PC: Twitter)

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff all make appearances in the AI-generated celebration. The video also imagines Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx joining the festivities, delighting Spider-Man fans with a multiverse-inspired twist 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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