Tom Parker’s wife shared an official statement saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.” Also Read - Rock on, PK Actor Sai Gundewar Passes Away at 42 Due to Brain Cancer, Wife Sapna Shares Heart-warming Note

In October 2020, Tom Parker had shared the news of his diagnosis with stage four glioblastoma after he began experiencing seizures, calling it the “worst-case scenario.” Parker last updated fans about his health in November 2021, sharing that his tumor was under control after he’d undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy. “We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE,” he wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey…Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.” Also Read - Smyrna's Blessings

His last post shared to the social media platform was of himself alongside his bandmates. He captioned the March 28 photo the “Dream Team.” Tom is survived by his wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace!