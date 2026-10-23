Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, known for Alien, Top Gun, dies at 93

Tom Skerritt Dies At 93: Star Of Alien And MAS*H Remembered For His Iconic Roles

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Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt dies (PC- Getty)

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in films such as Alien, Top Gun and MASH*, has died at the age of 93. The actor passed away on Wednesday due to natural causes, his family confirmed in a statement. Skerritt had a career that spanned several decades, from the 1960s to the 2020s. Born in Detroit, he became known for his versatile performances across different genres, taking on both lead and supporting roles in films and television.

In a statement, his family remembered him for his personality and the values he held close. They said, “While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives,” they said. “He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world, and helping others find and share their own voices.”

Tom Skerritt’s breakthrough role in MAS*H

One of Skerritt’s early breakthrough performances came in Robert Altman’s 1970 black comedy *M*A*S*H*. He played Duke Forrest, a US Army surgeon working at a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. The film also starred Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Sally Kellerman.

The movie became popular during a period when many Americans were concerned about the Vietnam War. It went on to receive five Academy Award nominations.

Skerritt’s memorable role in Alien

Skerritt also earned recognition for playing Captain Dallas in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror film Alien. The story follows the crew of a spacecraft that encounters a deadly alien creature.

The film featured an ensemble cast that included Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt and Ian Holm. It became an influential work in science-fiction cinema and received two Academy Award nominations.

Speaking to interviewer Peter Sobczynski in 2019, Skerritt reflected on the experience of working on the film. He said, “It is spontaneity and impulse that make the difference, and that is what I felt we had with ‘Alien.’ Every one of us had that immediate rapport with each other — the respect that I had for the other actors and the respect that they had for me,” while also praising Scott’s direction.

Skerritt also appreciated the film’s decision to place a woman in the central heroic role. Sigourney Weaver’s character, Ellen Ripley, became one of cinema’s most memorable female protagonists.

“When I read the script, one of the things that I liked most about it was that the woman becomes the hero. I loved that,” Skerritt said.

He also spoke about his appreciation for strong female characters in films, including Steel Magnolias.

“The sight of women being in positions of strength and fortitude to make the right connections and decisions was what appealed to me. I experienced that as well in ‘Steel Magnolias,’ with the women in that. I liked the idea of women being tough and strong and influential.”

Throughout his long career, Skerritt earned respect for his ability to move between different kinds of roles, leaving behind a body of work that included some of Hollywood’s most recognisable films.