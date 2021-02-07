Filmmaker Karan Johar’s adorable twins, Yash and Roohi Johar turn 4 today, February 7. On Sunday, KJo shared a beautiful birthday wish for them and also shared a hilarious video of his little munchkins criticizing him at his walking closet. The video showed Karan wishing Yash and Roohi a very happy birthday, the kids replied and said ‘thanks, but we are tired’. When asked why are you tired, Roohi pointed towards Karan’s clothes and said, “Its too shiny and yucky.” Karan denied the same and told Roohi, “Oh God! That’s not fair. I like wearing these clothes.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Support Centre After Rihanna's Tweet Over Farmers' Protest

Karan Johar then pointed out at Rohhi’s silver shorts and said, “Now look at your silver shorts, they are also shiny. If you can wear, even dadda can wear.” While ending the video, KJo asked the kids to thank all of them as people are wishing them a birthday. They both respond with, “I love you.” Also Read - Natasha Dalal's Bridal Look Video: Stuns in Ivory Lehenga, White Chooda, And Lot of Grace

While sharing the video, the Kalank director wrote: “A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash.” Also Read - Karan Johar Writes The Most Beautiful Post For Newlyweds Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Watch the adorable video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The video has been liked by many celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Tahira Kashyap, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora. While Malaika showed interest in Roohi’s shorts and wrote, “Happy bday darling Yash n Roohi. I want to borrow roohi’s shorts pls”, Kajol commented, “Happy birthday to the twosome toodles!” Sussanne Khan wrote: “Awwww godbless them limitless With the best of life always 🧸🎈🎈♥️♥️😍🙌🏻”.