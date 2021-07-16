Toofan Leaked online for HD Download: Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering Toofan featuring Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak has released on July 16 in India and across 240 countries. This is the second time when both Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have collaborated on a project after the huge success they gained through Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Fans and critics have binged watched Toofan and shared their reviews on the same. They have been pouring love on this amazing story. However, there is sad news that on day 1 of release, Toofan has been leaked online in HD quality for free download.Also Read - Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

Toofan's leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the TRP rating. Farhan Akhtar's popular film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Amazon Prime Video's Toofan also features Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Kumar. In the film, Akhtar is playing the role of a national-level boxing player. The story is about the men, their egos, their defeats, their conflicts and their inability to come to terms with socio-political changes individually and societally. Paresh Rawal has been appreciated for being a formidable coach, who teaches Akhtar not just the sport but a way of life. He has a solid role in the film.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Ray, Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi , Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)