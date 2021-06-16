The Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is all set for a digital release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video, the actor tweeted on Wednesday. He wrote: “With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime”. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Also Read - 'Somwhere They Have Slipped': Anupam Kher Holds Govt Responsible For Worsening Covid Situation

Toofan marks the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two had earlier worked together in the 2013 release Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Troll Who Claims He Got Access To Covid-19 Vaccination Drive-in Due To His Privilege

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



Earlier, Toofan was scheduled to release on May 21, however, it got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures had issued a statement that read, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families, and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time.” Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Starrer Toofaan's Release Date Postponed Owing To Covid-19 Crisis

Toofaan revolves around the life of Ajju, an orphan born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Watch Toofaan Teaser

The teaser shows the story of a man dedicating his life to become a professional boxer. The video released by Amazon on Friday morning also gave a glimpse of Farhan’s incredible physical transformation. The intensity of the film is visible when Paresh Rawal’s character tells all: “Vo heera moti nahi, toofaan hai toofaan”.