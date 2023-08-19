Home

Wondering what to binge watch this weekend? Fret not, here are some of the best high school K-dramas to start a wholesome weekend!

Top 10 Highschool Korean Dramas to Binge - Watch For a Wholesome Weekend!

If you are a Korean drama fan then you must be aware of its ongoing craze all over the world. Especially the youth is going head over heels for it although it’s a tough job to find the best Korean drama to start. Don’t worry, we are here to make it easy for you what is better than watching high school love stories and who doesn’t like old school love stories with a mix of jealousy and revenge? Generally Korean drama is all about romance and new-age love but if you are a fan of high school romance stories then we are here with our top 10 picks that you will surely love and will definitely get addicted to so just look through the dramas listed below.

10 Highschool Korean Dramas to Watch

Boys Over Flower – The story is about a poor girl who attends the elite Shin Hwa High and is bullied by the leader of F4 (the four richest boys). What follows is a love triangle, one of them becomes attracted to her, and she has a crush on his best friend. Whom will she choose? Jan Di, the Heroine, is a poor but bright girl who has a sense of self-respect it is pretty interesting to watch the love-hate relationship. The Heirs – This K-drama revolves around a young girl Cha Eun Sang and her disabled mother. The mother-daughter duo struggle with their financial status but are poor but their destiny changes when the girl meets with Kim Tang a wealthy heir to a large Korean conglomerate in America. It’s really interesting how these people belonging to two different will adjust to each other’s world. Dream High – The story is about six students at Kirin Art High who are working very hard in pursuit of achieving their dream of becoming musicians. In this journey, they unravel the meaning of life, love and friendship. This is another wholesome series to enjoy over the weekend. Sky Castle – This Korean show gained instant popularity due to its dramatised and engaging plot. The story navigates the lives of four wives striving hard to raise their children to be the best in life and nothing less. To what extent is this dream attainable and what all is almost and gained is what keeps the audience engaged till the very end. Extraordinary You -This is one series to definitely add to your watchlist right away. The story is of an only daughter of a wealthy man, engaged to a popular boy who doesn’t like her back and also has a critical heart problem. One day she finds out that she is an extra in the comic story and has no control over her. She is unable to change anything but finds out that a nameless classmate with roll number 13 is able to change her fate. The drama follows Eun Dan-oh, Number 13, and her other classmates throughout the duration of this comic book story. Playful Kiss – This is a high school romance of a girl whose newly built home is hit by an earthquake and she is invited to stay with her father’s old friend whose son doesn’t like her in the beginning. This bubbly drama is all about how two very different fall in love and how they discover layers to life. Extracurricular: It’s about the life of two high school students as they make the choices that take them down a rabbit hole. This show is how a student with dead beat father works to upend his life from the world of crime to modelling. Sassy Go, Go! – It is a story of an unpopular dance club and an elite group of high-achieving students at a high school. The two groups are forced together to enter a competition and it si where the audience is hooked to see what happens next and how. Love Alarm – Another K-drama to add in your list is Love Alarm. It is about the life of a high school girl in a society greatly influenced by a mobile app capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them. If you love watching a rom-com, this is definitely for you! True Beauty – Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but does it really? True Beauty is a narrative that revolves around an eighteen-year-old high school girl who is considered ugly by everyone until she masters the art of makeup after watching some online tutorials. What exactly changed for her? Is it just the vanity on the outside of the feelings inside that matter? Watch it and know how the teenager deals with it.

There is an endless list of K-dramas that make up for a good weekend watch. But these high school dramas will surely bubble up different emotions.

Do let us know which one was your favourite!

