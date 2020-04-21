Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many of us are getting bored sitting inside the home and doing nothing. Aren’t horror movies on Netflix India enthralling to watch? If yes, then be ready to get some chills down your spine as Netflix India’s haul of horror movies and web series are very less even though the TV giant is known across the globe for coming up with the scariest movies to stream on Netflix. Also Read - Netflix’s Hasmukh Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

Here’s the list of 12 best horror movies and series on Netflix India:

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is American science fiction, drama-horror web television series created by the Duffer Brothers and released on Netflix. Stranger Things has attracted record viewership on Netflix and has a broad, active, and international fan base.

The Invitation

The Invitation is a 2015 American horror-thriller film directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. The film stars Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman, and Emayatzy Corinealdi.

IT

It, retroactively known as It Chapter One, is a 2017 American supernatural horror film based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name. Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories is a 2020 Indian anthology horror film, consisting of four short film segments.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is an American anthology supernatural horror drama web television series created and directed by Mike Flanagan for Netflix; produced by Amblin Television and Paramount Television.

Ghoul

In a totalitarian near-future India, a mysterious prisoner is sent to a remote military interrogation center where he turns the tables on his captors by exposing their most shameful secrets and unleashing a demon from Arabic folklore.

Vampires

A Paris teen who’s half-human, half-vampire grapples with her emerging powers and family turmoil as she’s pursued by a secret vampire community.

Ghost Wars

Ghost Wars is a paranormal action television series created by Simon Barry. Thirteen episodes were produced for the series. The series was released on Netflix in the UK on March 2, 2018.

Typewriter

A Typewriter is an Indian horror web television series, horror drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Starring Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, and Sameer Kochhar in the lead roles. The series is set in Goa, and revolves around a haunted house and a book that captures the imagination of a group of wannabe ghost hunters.

Immortals

Immortals is a vampire series on Netflix now. The show is from Turkey (org. title Yasamayanlar) and while the production quality is impressive, the style is a bit dated. You can watch Season 1 on Netflix now.

Glitch

Glitch is an Australian television programme which premiered on 9 July 2015 on ABC. The series is set in the fictional country town of Yoorana, Victoria, and follows seven people who return from the dead in perfect health but with no memory. No one in the town knows why.

Sinister

A true-crime writer discovers a cache of videotapes depicting several brutal murders that took place in the very house he just bought. Starring: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, Fred Dalton Thompson.