The Perfect Date

From cute love stories to perfect endings, Netflix has a huge range of romantic movies to take you to a fantasy world. Everyone loves romantic movies as they give us a sense of assurance that the world is full of love and contentment. From timeless classics to the modern love era, we have dug up through all romantic movies on Netflix to find the best, including rom-com classics, tear-jerkers, Netflix originals, and more.

Here are the Top 10 Romantic Movies Of All Time On Netflix

The Heartbreak Kid

An American black romantic comedy. The Heartbreak Kid revolves around a self-absorbed guy named Eddie who experiences a short fling with a girl named Lila and on the urging of his family he proposes to marry her. But later on the Honeymoon, he realised that he made a huge mistake when he fell in love with another woman named Miranda. In order to spend time with the new girl, Eddie frees himself from his wife and hides the fact that he is married.

A Perfect Pairing

The movie is a solid rom-com with a pinch of Australian glaze. A strong-willed character named Lola, an LA wine executive signs on with a sheep farm to win over a major client. There, she sparks with a rugged and mysterious local named Max, and eventually, she gets to know that he is the client’s brother and feels betrayed. Months later, Max comes to his workplace and declares his feelings for Lola.

23 Walks

A sweet and Romantic love story following a couple in their sixties. 23 Walks is based on two oldies, Dave and Ferm who get to know one another over the course of 23 dog walks. The two old strangers start meeting on dog walks in North London Park and over the period of 23 walks, their love begins to blossom. However, Dave and Fern haven’t been completely true to one another and their future together may be threatened by their hidden secrets.

The Last Letter From Your Lover

A hard-core love story, The Last Letter From Your Lover is based on a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past. An ambitious journalist, Ellie discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of this forbidden love affair. With the assistance of an endearing archivist, Rory, Ellie begins to piece together the romance between Jennifer and Anthony O’Hare while embarking on her own journey of love with Rory.

Purple Hearts

A musical romance movie, Purple Hearts is a must-watch film for the ones looking for butterflies in the stomach experience. The story revolves around a sharp-witted girl named Cassie who is a struggling songwriter meets a guy named Luke and agrees to marry him solely for military benefits. However, when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

Tall Girl

An American romantic comedy, Tall Girl revolves around a teen named Jodi who is a 6-foot-1 girl, insecure about her height. After slouching her way through life for 16 years, she meets a guy named Stig, a seemingly perfect student who’s even taller than she is. Eventually, she finds herself being caught up in a high school love triangle. However, with the help of her best friends and her beauty queen sister Harper, Jodi realises that she is much more than her insecurities and appearance.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

A cute romantic love story, To All the Boys I Have Loved Before, is one of the best teen romcoms. The story revolves around a high school girl, when her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down. The incident creates havoc in her love life but ultimately helps the lonely girl realize her worth and discover a real romance that is better than a fantasy one.

The Perfect Date

The Perfect Date is a coming-of-age love story featuring a high school student named Brooks Rattigan who creates an app to offer his services as a fake date in order to earn money for college, but his plan gets complicated when he develops feelings for Celia, a wealthy girl. Certain ups and downs and unforeseen circumstances lead to the journey of self-discovery and love.

Love Again

A new romantic comedy about a young woman who tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and begins to form a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. If you want to see something cheesy and laughable, “Love Again” is a perfect option for you.

Forever My Girl

An American romantic drama, Forever My Girl is based on a country music star, Liam-Page who returns to his hometown, where he reconnects with an old flame, whom he once left at the alter. He is shocked to learn that they have a daughter together. In time, Liam Page reflects on his past mistakes and the man wants to be in this stirring romance.

