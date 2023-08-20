Home

Entertainment

Top 5 Korean Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked Till the End

Top 5 Korean Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked Till the End

Finding the perfect thriller movie can be difficult especially if you are a Korean movies fan. Worry not, here are our top picks that feel keep you captivated till the very end.

Top 5 Korean Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked Till the End

The Korean entertainment industry is blooming as one of the most popular industries. It has a large fanbase globally that is growing exponentially. From K-pop to K-dramas, Korean culture is taking on the pop culture world. There is no doubt about how the Korean industry is also producing blockbuster movies every year. However, the main dilemma that many face while binge-watching is to find the perfect one according to our taste. Of the many genres that exist, thrillers are one that are expected to keep the audience hooked till the end.

Trending Now

So, here are our top picks of Korean movies that you will surely love and will keep you captivated till the end

Top 5 Korean Thrillers to Watch

Train to Busan -The story is about a man (Seok-woo) and his daughter who are travelling on a train to Busan to see his wife. But the journey turns into a nightmare when they get trapped in a zombie outbreak in South Korea. The thrilling twists and turns will surely interest you. Parasite – The story revolves around a poor family whose son starts working for a wealthy family and soon, all of them find a way to work within the same household and start living a parasitic life. The movie won several awards at the 92nd academy awards. The movie is a great pick to watch. Memories of Murder – In 1968, two detectives are assigned to investigate a double murder in South Korea but things turn upside down when several murders start taking place in the same pattern. You will be amazed to know that the movie is based on true events and if you are a fan of suspense and thriller then it surely will be a good shot. I saw the Devil – The story is thrilling and full of suspense as a secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer for killing his pregnant wife. The movie goes through a series of captures and releases and the end will take you by surprise. Tune in for love – The plot here is about a hardworking girl Mi Soo and Hyunwoo who meet at a bakery and fall in love. But time is never in their favour and destiny has other plans. If you are a fan of old-school love stories then it’s a must-watch for you .

Get your popcorn, and stream these amazing Korean movies!

Let us know in the comments, which one took your breath away!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES