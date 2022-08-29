Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangal Murti Morya: There is something magical about Bollywood, and it gets even more special when our movies celebrate festivals with pure verve and flair. With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, I have selected 7 songs that have become extremely popular with the masses with their intense rendition, and spirit of devotion.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Actor Chiyaan Vikram Takes a Sly Jibe at Boycott Trend: 'What do You Mean...'

1. Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi (Viruddh… Family Comes First-2005)

With Amitabh Bachchan on the screen, and power-packed vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, you know you get a soulful treat. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know All About 7 Different Avatars of Lord Ganesha

2. Sindoor Lal Chadayo (Vaastav: The Reality-1999)

One would expect the lead actor, Sanjay Dutt here, to be the flag bearer. But, it is the veteran Shivaji Satam who has immersed himself in this beautiful track which has a passionate Marathi flavor to it. Performed by Ravindra Sathe and composed by Jatin-Lalit, it will keep you engrossed and echoing for a long time even after it is over.

3. Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale (Agneepath-1990)

Amazing movie, amazing Amithabh Bachchan roaring ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ in this even more amazing Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale. What else one could ask for? And yes, the bonus is Mithun Chakraborty, who carries on the song with his dance moves while Amitabh carries it with a sober expression and a Ganesha idol in his hands.

4. Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath-2012)

This one is from the remake of the 1990 Agneepath. Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra have put in their heart and soul. The repetitive chants are guaranteed to put you in a trance.

5. Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani-2015)

This one belongs to Sukhwinder Singh all the way. His high-voltage rendition is going to give you goosebumps.

6. Mourya Re, Mourya Re (Don-2006)

In this remake, Shah Rukh Khan has proven that he is indeed passionate about Lord Ganesha. Shankar Mahadevan has lent credence to this number that sets the festive mood.

7. Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva (Hum Se Badkar Kaun-1981)

Last but not the least! The high pitch and crescendo that builds up in the ever-fanatical voice of Mohammad Rafi is aptly justified by the performances of Amjad Khan and Mithun Chakravarthy. This classic number is arguably the most popular Ganpati song that has been churned out by the industry.