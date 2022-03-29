New Delhi: Thirty-six years in waiting and well, the wait is worth irrespective of the epoch.Also Read - Bizarre! Rooster Charged Rs 30 Ticket Fare For Travelling in Telangana State Bus | Watch

The sequel to the 1986 release Top Gun is very much on the way, or flying should we say, what with the action taking place in the skies.

The trailer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' is out and LT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, is back to business as usual. The trailer presents incredible air-combat sequences that might have never been seen on the screen before and with Cruise being in-charge, you better believe it.

Watch the trailer

Miles Teller plays Goose’s son, Rooster as the trailer follows newly released photos. Goose, played by Anthony Edwards in Top Gun, is Maverick’s Radar Intercept Officer, and best friend but is tragically killed after he hits the jettisoned aircraft canopy head-first.

The release of the movie was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now finally set to hit the theatres on 27 May. Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Manny Jacinto has said that, despite all the delays, the film will be well worth the wait for audiences.

The trailer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ features new fighter jets keeping up with the new technology.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick promises an adventure of a lifetime as Maverick is assigned the task of training a new batch of aviators for a dangerous mission.