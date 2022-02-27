Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is known for speaking her mind and sharing her no-holds-barred opinions on issues of national importance. Throughout her illustrious career, Shabana has lent her support to several social causes – but this time, she is standing up for her family member. On Sunday, Shabana took to Twitter to slam Ola cabs after her niece had bad experience with a driver. Check out her tweet below:Also Read - Inside Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post Wedding Dinner: Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, And Zoya Akhtar Look Their Fashionable Best

My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs.https://t.co/37D8WIuWXr totally unacceptable @ola_supports — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2022

Shabana wrote, “My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs totally unacceptable @ola_supports.” She also posted a link to a detailed Facebook post of her 21-year-old niece. Also Read - Shabana Azmi Tests Positive For Covid-19, Isolates at Home

Meghna wrote on her Facebook page, “My Ola ride from lower Patel to Andheri West – The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. His name is Mustakin Khan. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola.”

Ola was quick to respond to Meghna’s Facebook post. “We can understand how unpleasant this must have been for you and never wanted you to have such an experience with us, Meghna. Please share the CRN of this ride with us via Inbox so that our team can assist you at the earliest.”

There has been no update on whether the issue has been resolved. On the work front, Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra. Shabana recently attended Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar's second wedding with Shibani Dandekar.