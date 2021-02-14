Bigg Boss 14 couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have emerged as one of the most loved pairs in the TV industry. After they made confessions about their relationship and also sorted out differences during their stay in the house, the fans started appreciating their honesty and chemistry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Finally Addresses Issue of Divorce With Rubina Dilaik, Says THIS

On Valentine's Day, we got renowned Astrologer and Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict their love Astro. After their face-reading, it was found out that they are not getting separated now and will emerge as winners together. The astrologer mentioned that even though Rubina and Abhinav are going to have their highs and lows, they will not be separated. He added that the time till next year is crucial.

“The two look very good together and the couple is a happening one. There are ups and downs in their married life. Till 2022, it will be a tough time for them, however, they have the strength to sail against the tide. They won’t get separated and will win as a couple eventually,” he said.

Earlier last week, Abhinav came out of the Bigg Boss house in a mid-week eviction while Rubina is still playing the game and getting a lot of support from outside. After his elimination, Abhinav mentioned that he and his wife faced many challenges inside the house and their relationship only grew deeper from there.

Apart from Rubina, four other contestants are competing for the trophy in the Grand Finale Week currently – Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Vaidya.