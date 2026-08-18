Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups: How Geetu Mohandas’ world-building in Liar’s Dice and Moothon shapes Yash’s gangster film

Before taking on a much larger project with Yash, Geetu Mohandas established her filmmaking voice through stories marked by emotional intensity, strong characters and an uncompromising visual style.

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How Geetu Mohandas evolved as a filmmaker before taking on Toxic (PC: Meta AI)

Malayalam industry’s talented filmmaker, Geetu Mohandas, is stepping into a much bigger arena with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, but the filmmaker’s approach to the project did not begin with its large cast or ambitious scale. Her roots lie in independent cinema where intimate stories, difficult characters and harsh realities took centre stage. Films such as Liar’s Dice and Moothon established her as a filmmaker drawn to people caught in situations they cannot easily escape. That experience now gives Toxic an interesting foundation. The film brings her into a period gangster world led by Kannada superstar Yash while allowing her to carry the emotional intensity and visual darkness that have long been part of her cinematic world.

Liar’s Dice gave Geetu Mohandas her first strong cinematic identity

Before Toxic, Geetu Mohandas had already shown that she could build tension without depending on spectacle. Her first feature Liar’s Dice follows Kamala, a woman from a remote Himalayan village who travels with her young daughter in search of her missing husband. The journey takes her far from home and places her in unfamiliar surroundings where survival becomes increasingly difficult.

Geetanjali Thapa played Kamala while Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared as an army deserter who crosses paths with her. The child artist Manya Gupta essayed the role of Kamala’s daughter, which later becomes the anchor of Mohandas’ masterpiece. The film used a restrained visual style to explore migration, poverty, displacement and loneliness. Rather than turning Kamala’s journey into a conventional thriller, Mohandas kept the focus on her emotional state and the choices forced upon her.

That is an important part of her filmmaking language. Even when her characters move through dangerous situations, the story remains rooted in their personal struggles. Liar’s Dice established her ability to create tension through atmosphere and character rather than relying entirely on action.

Watch Liar’s Dice’ trailer here

Moothon took that darkness into the criminal underworld

Moothon showed another side of Geetu Mohandas. The 2019 film follows Mulla, a young boy from Lakshadweep who travels to Mumbai looking for his missing elder brother. His search takes him into the dangerous world of Kamathipura where crime, identity and survival become closely connected. Nivin Pauly played Akbar aka Bhai (probably one of his darkest portrayal yet) while Sanjana Dipu portrayed Mulla. The film also featured Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora and Sobhita Dhulipala in important roles.

The world of Moothon was considerably darker than that of Liar’s Dice. Its Mumbai setting was filled with violence and uncertainty yet Mohandas continued to place human emotion at the centre of the story. The characters were not presented simply as heroes or villains. Their choices were shaped by trauma, desire, fear and unwanted circumstances.

Watch trailer of Moothon here

Toxic takes those ideas to a much bigger canvas

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups gives Mohandas a far larger playground. The film is set in Goa during a turbulent period stretching from the early 1940s to the 1970s and centres on the rise of a powerful criminal empire. The story places its characters amid smuggling routes power struggles betrayal and shifting loyalties.

Yash plays Raya and the film also features Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. The ensemble also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Sanjeeda Shaikh and other talented actors in supporting roles.

The scale is clearly different from Mohandas’ earlier work. Yet the emotional foundation remains familiar. Toxic is not simply about a man operating inside a criminal world. Its story deals with power, loyalty, violence, wrath, revenge and the consequences of choices which simply allows Mohandas to bring the character-driven sensibility of her independent films into a much larger commercial setting.

Watch official trailer of Toxic here

What Geetu Mohandas brings to Toxic?

The most interesting part of Toxic may therefore be the filmmaker behind it. Mohandas has moved from a small-scale story about a woman searching for her husband to a complex underworld drama involving a major star and an expansive period setting. Liar’s Dice taught her how to turn displacement into emotional tension while Moothon allowed her to explore crime, identity and fractured relationships through a much harsher environment.

Meanwhile, Toxic appears to bring those experiences together while giving them a considerably larger canvas. With its larger-than-life setup, unexpected twists and turns and Yash taking on a double role as both father and son, the film has already created strong curiosity among audiences. One of its biggest talking points is also its female ensemble, with five prominent actresses coming together for a gangster drama of this scale.

However, that does not mean Toxic will simply be a bigger version of her earlier films. Its commercial scale and star power present a different challenge but for those familiar with Mohandas’ filmography and her subtle approach to storytelling, the film’s dark mood and complex characters feel like a natural next step in her filmmaking journey.

It will be exciting to see how things unfold for Geetu Mohandas and Team Toxic as the film gears up for its grand release on August 26, 2026.