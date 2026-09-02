Toxic: Aditya Dhar says THIS about Yash’s film amid backlash and comparisons with Dhurandhar

Yash’s latest film has become a talking point among moviegoers with its reception sparking plenty of debate. Aditya Dhar has now joined the conversation with his take on the film.

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Yash’s Toxic finds praise from Aditya Dhar amid backlash (PC: Twitter)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has become a major talking point online, with viewers continuing to debate the film after its theatrical release. Amid the mixed response, the movie has also been compared with juggernaut Dhurandhar, which recently made headlines for its box office performance. Now, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has added another layer to the ongoing discussion. A social media post shared by the filmmaker featuring Yash’s latest film caught the attention of fans. While Dhar did not announce any new project with the actor, his brief gesture was enough to trigger widespread speculation about a possible collaboration between the two.

What did Aditya Dhar share about Toxic?

Aditya Dhar recently shared the poster of Toxic on his Instagram Story. The filmmaker who directed Dhurandhar added a red-heart emoji to the post while sharing the image of Yash’s film.

Dhar did not accompany the post with any statement about a possible future project. There was also no indication that his social media activity was connected to any professional collaboration with Yash. Still the post quickly became a subject of discussion among fans who interpreted the gesture as a sign that the filmmaker appreciated the actor or the film.

Why are fans talking about a Yash and Aditya Dhar collaboration?

Social media users soon began discussing the possibility of Yash and Dhar working together. Some fans imagined a project that could bring the Dhurandhar filmmaker and the South Indian superstar together for an action-heavy pan-India film.

One social media user referred to the possibility as “Dhurandhar Meets Toxic” and asked the two to collaborate on a large-scale project. Other posts similarly celebrated Dhar’s decision to share the Toxic poster at a time when the film has been receiving mixed reactions. However these reactions remain fan speculation. Neither Yash nor Aditya Dhar has announced a collaboration.

Aditya Dhar on Yash And now the big question… IS THE NEXT COLLAB COMING? Yash × Aditya Dhar — imagine the madness! #Yash #AdityaDhar #toxic pic.twitter.com/Y9fZfPtJgv — BollyHUB (@Samirmaske303) September 2, 2026

What is Toxic about?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was released in cinemas on August 26. Yash leads the film with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth also playing prominent roles. The film has generated mixed reactions from critics and audiences since its release. Its theatrical performance and reception have also fuelled conversations across social media.

Toxic box office performance

Despite the mixed response Toxic has reportedly crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film’s commercial performance continues to be tracked closely as it competes for audiences in the current theatrical market. The movie’s comparison with other major releases has also kept it in discussions beyond its opening days.

What happens next for Aditya Dhar and Yash?

For now the possibility of a Yash and Aditya Dhar collaboration remains unconfirmed. Dhar’s Instagram Story has certainly encouraged fans to imagine what the two could create together but there is no official project announcement to support those claims.

Yash’s future lineup and Dhar’s next directorial venture will therefore remain subjects of interest until either side shares concrete details.