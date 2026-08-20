Toxic advance booking: Yash’s mega film earns $1.2 Million in US before release, India bookings to begin from…

Toxic Advance Booking: Yash’s film crosses Rs 1 crore in US pre-sales ahead of August 26 release. The film also becomes the 13th Indian film to reach 1 million BMS (Book My Show) interests.

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Yash in Toxic (PC-YouTube)

Toxic Advance Booking: Yash is set to return to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and the film has already started attracting audiences overseas. Ahead of its August 26 release, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has recorded strong advance bookings in the US, with more than 5,500 tickets sold so far.

Toxic Records Strong US Advance Bookings

According to Venky Box Office, Toxic has earned $121,258 in advance bookings in the US. The film has sold over 5,550 tickets across 204 locations and 589 shows. The pre-sales have already crossed the Rs 1 crore mark. With bookings continuing ahead of the release, the film could see its US advance sales increase further in the coming days.

Toxic becomes the 13th Indian film to reach 1 million BMS interests

Toxic has also achieved 1 million interests on BookMyShow. This is a significant milestone as it makes Toxic the 13th Indian film to reach this mark. For Yash personally, this is his second film to achieve this level of engagement, following the massive success of KGF Chapter 2. Take a look at the other titles that have crossed this threshold. Vikram – 2.3M Valimai – 2.2M KGF 2 – 2.1M Pushpa 2: The Rule – 2M Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire – 1.9M RRR – 1.7M Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1.5M Leo – 1.4M Kalki 2898 AD – 1.2M Adipurush – 1.1M War 2 – 1.1M Jana Nayagan – 1.1M Toxic – 1M+

Yash Returns After KGF 2

Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen nearly four years after KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is also co-producing the film. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The teaser and trailer have already created significant buzz among fans.

Toxic India Advance Booking To Begin On August 21

While the film has already opened advance bookings in the US, Indian bookings are yet to begin. Advance booking for Toxic in India is expected to open on August 21, ahead of its August 26 release.

Trade analysts are expecting a massive opening for the Yash starrer, with some predicting that the film could collect around ₹100 crore on its opening day if the advance booking trend remains strong.

How Much Will Toxic Tickets Cost?

Toxic has been shot in Kannada and English and will be dubbed in other Indian languages. Ticket prices are expected to be higher for special shows in some regions because of Yash’s popularity. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 6 am special shows are expected to have ticket prices in the Rs 500–Rs 600 range, while regular shows could cost around Rs 50–Rs 100 more than usual. However, in Mumbai and Delhi, the most expensive shows could cost as much as Rs 2,600.

With the film releasing on August 26, all eyes are now on its India advance booking and opening-day performance.