Toxic box office collection Day 1: Yash starrer enters Rs 100 crore club, fails to beat…

Toxic box office collection day 1: Toxic has made a huge opening at the box office. Yash’s comeback film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on Day 1, while its worldwide collection has also touched an impressive figure.

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Toxic box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Yash is finally back on the big screen, and his return has started on a massive note. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arrived in theatres on August 26, 2026, after months of long wait, and the opening-day numbers show just how strong the buzz around the actor remains. Despite mixed reactions to the film, audiences turned up in large numbers across several markets. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has managed to put up a huge Day 1 figure, giving it a strong start to its theatrical run. So, how much did Toxic actually earn on its first day? Here is a look at the latest box office figures.

Toxic box office collection Day 1

Toxic has collected Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 120.75 crore. The figure is significant for Yash, who is returning to theatres after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor’s popularity, combined with the film’s pan-India release, appears to have helped Toxic get off to such a strong start.

The film released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, allowing it to reach audiences across different parts of the country. Interestingly, the Hindi version also recorded a strong response, adding considerably to the overall domestic business.

Toxic recorded an overall 54.73% occupancy on Day 1 in Hindi 2D shows. The occupancy increased from 37.85% in the morning to 73.46% at night, showing stronger audience turnout for evening and night shows.

Toxic worldwide box office collection Day 1

Toxic earned Rs 140.75 crore worldwide on Day 1, including around Rs 20 crore from overseas markets. The film’s overseas performance has added another layer to its opening, particularly with Yash already having a strong following outside India following the success of the KGF franchise. The worldwide opening puts Toxic among the biggest Indian openers of the year.

The film had also recorded strong pre-release interest, with worldwide advance bookings reportedly reaching around Rs 85 crore before release. That early demand translated into packed shows and a major opening-day haul.

Toxic box office collection Day 1: Yash’s film fails to beat Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 opening day haul

Yash’s Toxic has made a historic start at the box office, collecting around Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1, with its India gross standing at approximately Rs 120.75 crore. However, the film failed to beat Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which recorded around Rs 102.55 crore net on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk.

Despite falling short of the record, Toxic has delivered one of the biggest opening days of 2026. While Day 1 has clearly belonged to Yash, the bigger challenge will be sustaining the momentum over the next few days. The film has received a mixed response, which could play an important role in its weekday collections.

For now, Yash’s comeback has certainly made its mark as Toxic has started its theatrical journey on a high note.