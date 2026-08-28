Toxic box office collection Day 2: Yash starrer gangster film sees 62% drop amid backlash, worldwide is…

Toxic box office collection Day 2: Toxic opened with a huge number at the box office, but Yash’s film witnessed a sharp drop on its second day. Here’s how Toxic performed on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/toxic-box-office-collection-day-2-yash-gangster-film-sees-62-percent-drop-amid-backlash-worldwide-is-rs-192-crore-8511696/ Copy

Toxic box office collection Day 2 (PC: Instagram)

Toxic box office collection Day 2: Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen has started on a high note, but the box office journey of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has already seen a noticeable change. After putting up a massive number on its opening day, the Geetu Mohandas directorial slowed down on Thursday. While the film has still managed to build a strong total within just two days, the sharp fall in daily earnings is something to keep an eye on as it heads into the weekend. So, how much did Toxic earn on Day 2 and where does its overall collection stand?

Toxic box office collection Day 2

Toxic earned around Rs 37.65 crore net in India on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. The number marks a drop of 62.8% compared with its opening-day collection of Rs 101.10 crore. Despite the fall, the Yash-led film has managed to take its two-day India net collection to Rs 138.75 crore.

Toxic recorded an overall 27.63% occupancy on Day 2, with morning shows at 17.08%, afternoon at 26.77%, evening at 25.62% and night shows witnessing the highest occupancy of 41.08%, according to Sacnilk.

For Yash, the opening itself was a major milestone as Toxic became his second film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its first day after KGF: Chapter 2. However, the second-day numbers show that the film will need stronger momentum over the next few days to maintain its pace.

Toxic worldwide collection Day 2

On the worldwide front, Toxic had already crossed the Rs 140 crore mark on Day 1. By the end of Day 2, Sacnilk reports the film’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 192 crore.

The film’s worldwide performance remains strong despite the domestic drop. Its overseas earnings, along with its India collection, have helped the action drama stay close to the Rs 200 crore milestone early in its theatrical run. A rise in occupancy on Friday and Saturday could help the film recover some of the momentum lost on Day 2.

Why is Toxic getting backlash?

The backlash against Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is largely over its intimate and sexualised scenes, with some viewers questioning their relevance to the story. The film has also faced criticism for its weak screenplay, confusing non-linear narrative, and slow pacing, despite praise for Yash’s screen presence and the visuals.

There has also been debate over the film’s portrayal of women, with critics arguing that its female characters lack meaningful arcs. Apart from this, its BookMyShow rating, which stood at around 5.6/10, has now been removed from the platform.

The weekend will be crucial for Toxic. The film arrived in theatres with considerable buzz, largely driven by Yash’s popularity and his return after the success of KGF: Chapter 2. However, the mixed response to the film could influence its performance in the coming days.