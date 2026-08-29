Toxic box office collection Day 3: Yash-Nayanthara film witnesses another major drop, India earnings cross Rs…

Toxic box office collection Day 3: Yash and Nayanthara’s Toxic continues its box office run after a massive opening amid the backlash. The film has now crossed another major milestone in India within just three days.

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Toxic box office collection Day 3 (PC: Instagram)

Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen has certainly given audiences plenty to talk about. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened with huge numbers on Wednesday and managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its first day. While the film witnessed a drop in collections over the next two days because of the negative reviews, it has still managed to put together a total in a very short time. With the first weekend now underway, all eyes are on whether the Geetu Mohandas directorial can maintain its momentum and add more to its already impressive tally. Here’s how much Toxic earned on Day 3 at the box office.

Toxic box office collection Day 3

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 26.60 crore net in India on Day 3 along with an overall occupancy of 26.75%. This shows a drop of 29.3% drop from Day 2’s collection. With the latest figure, its three-day India net collection stands at Rs 165.35 crore.

The film earned Rs 101.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2. The Day 3 number marks another drop compared with Thursday. However, the bigger picture remains encouraging for the Yash-led film, considering it has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within its first three days. The film’s India gross collection has reached around Rs 197.70 crore, according to the latest box-office tracker figures.

The Hindi version continues to be an important contributor to the film’s domestic business. On Day 3, the Hindi version reportedly earned around Rs 19.15 crore net, while the Kannada version added Rs 5 crore. The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions also contributed to the overall total.

Toxic box office collection worldwide

The film’s performance has not been limited to India. Toxic has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. As per Sacnilk, by the end of Day 3, Toxic worldwide collection stands at Rs 221.45 crore. The film added around Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.75 crore.

This puts the film firmly into the Rs 200 crore worldwide club within its opening weekend. It will now be interesting to see how much the film can add on Saturday and Sunday, especially with audiences having more time to head to theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Toxic first weekend: What’s next for Yash’s film?

The weekend could prove important for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film started with a massive opening but saw its collections come down on Thursday and Friday because of the negative review and backlash. The next two days will therefore give a clearer picture of its staying power at the box office.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features Yash in the lead alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Despite mixed reactions from audiences and critics, the film has managed to attract strong footfall and put up a substantial three-day total.

For now, Toxic has already crossed Rs 165 crore in India and Rs 220 crore worldwide. The big question is whether the film can use the weekend to push its numbers even higher.