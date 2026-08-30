Toxic box office collection day 4: Yash, Kiara Advani starrer shows another giant dip, fails to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic witnesses a noticeable slowdown on its fourth day, with the film still short of a major domestic box office milestone.

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Another big dip for Yash, Kiara Advani film (PC: IMDb)

Before its release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups had built considerable buzz around Yash’s return to the big screen and Geetu Mohandas taking charge as director. The film also drew attention because of its large cast, which includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Expectations were high after the strong opening, with the film crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its first day. However, the mood changed quickly after release. Toxic saw a steep fall on Day 2 and collections continued to weaken on Day 3. The film has now entered its fourth day with its momentum facing another test.

Toxic Day 4 box office collection and momentum

As per Sacnilk,Toxic collected a net of Rs 24.50 crore in India on Day 4 across 17,612 shows. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 190.45 crore while the India gross stands at Rs 227.50 crore. The overseas market added another Rs 4 crore on Day 4 taking the overseas gross to Rs 27.25 crore. As a result the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 254.75 crore.

The latest numbers show that Toxic has not been able to maintain the pace of its opening day. After earning Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1 the film dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2. Day 3 brought another decline with Rs 27.20 crore. The Day 4 figure of Rs 24.50 crore indicates that the downward trend has continued.

Language-wise collection on Day 4

Hindi circuit contributed Rs 15.50 crore from 12,822 shows with 23% occupancy. Kannada recorded Rs 6.60 crore from 1,341 shows with 47% occupancy. Tamil added Rs 0.75 crore from 1,500 shows with 17% occupancy while Telugu contributed Rs 1.50 crore from 1,672 shows with 23% occupancy. Malayalam remained much lower at Rs 0.15 crore from 277 shows with 21% occupancy.

Toxic Hindi occupancy on Day 4

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.19% on Day 4. Morning shows registered 15.31% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 26.69%. Evening occupancy stood at 25% and the night shows performed better at 37.77%.

Toxic compared with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and KGF Chapter 2

Toxic had collected Rs 221.35 crore worldwide in its first three days according to the figures cited in the report. This included Rs 198.10 crore from India gross and Rs 23.25 crore from overseas. The film was still well behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, which had reached Rs 548.86 crore worldwide in its first three days. Yash’s earlier release, Prashanth Neel‘s KGF: Chapter 2 had also posted around Rs 400 crore worldwide during its first three days.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi. The film has faced a mixed-to-negative response from audiences with criticism focused on its violent treatment and Yash’s characterisation.

Can Toxic regain momentum in the upcoming days?

A comeback for Toxic now looks increasingly difficult as the initial hype around the film has faded considerably. With audiences having other options in theatres such as Hanuman Ansh, Insidious: Out of the Further and Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra’s Irumudi, the Yash starrer faces tougher competition for footfalls. Unless occupancy rises sharply in the coming days, regaining its earlier momentum could remain a challenging task.