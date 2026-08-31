Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash, Kiara Advani’s action thriller takes another hit on Sunday, falls even below Prabhas’ Adipurush

Yash and Kiara Advani’s action thriller has recorded a disappointing Sunday performance with its latest domestic figures adding to the concerns around its theatrical run.

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Yash film fails to pick up on Sunday, earns less than Adipurush (PC: IMDb)

Toxic had a disappointing first Sunday at the box office as the Yash and Kiara Advani starrer failed to show the kind of weekend recovery expected from a big-budget release. The film collected Rs 23.00 crore net in India on day five from 16,241 shows. Its overall numbers have moved higher but the Sunday performance remains a concern. The film has also been facing mixed-to-negative reactions with criticism aimed at its violent treatment and the way Yash’s character has been presented. A comparison with Adipurush makes the latest result look even weaker as Prabhas’ 2023 release had recorded a considerably higher day-three collection despite facing strong criticism.

Toxic day 5 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned an estimated Rs 23.00 crore net in India on its fifth day. With this addition its total India net collection has reached Rs 214.10 crore while the domestic gross stands at Rs 255.95 crore. The film also collected Rs 2.00 crore from overseas markets on day five. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 29.25 crore which takes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 285.20 crore. The day-five numbers show that the film continued to struggle for strong audience turnout during its first Sunday.

Toxic language-wise collection on day 5

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 14.50 crore net from 11,734 shows and recorded 24% occupancy. The Kannada version collected Rs 6.40 crore from 1,297 shows with 50% occupancy. The Malayalam version added Rs 0.10 crore from 253 shows at 19% occupancy while the Tamil version earned Rs 0.60 crore from 1,416 shows with 17% occupancy. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.40 crore from 1,541 shows and recorded 23% occupancy.

Toxic Hindi occupancy on Sunday

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 29.58% on day five. Morning shows registered 18.38% occupancy while afternoon screenings reached 35.46%. Evening shows recorded 36.08% and night shows ended at 28.38%. The figures indicate that the film did not see a major surge even during the first Sunday when theatrical footfall generally receives a weekend boost.

Toxic vs Adipurush box office collection

The comparison with Adipurush puts the day-five performance of Toxic in perspective. As per Sacnilk, on day three Adipurush collected Rs 69.10 crore net in India from 16,378 shows. Its India net collection at that point stood at Rs 221.10 crore while the India gross had reached Rs 263.04 crore.

The Prabhas starrer collected another Rs 6.00 crore from overseas markets on that day taking its overseas gross to Rs 41.00 crore. Its worldwide gross had reached Rs 304.04 crore. The difference is notable because Adipurush had already faced severe criticism over its visual effects and dialogues by that stage. Despite the mixed response the film recorded a much stronger collection on the comparable early run.

Adipurush language-wise performance

On day three the Hindi version of Adipurush collected Rs 38.00 crore net from 11,731 shows and recorded 56% occupancy. The Telugu version was even stronger with Rs 29.30 crore from 3,571 shows at 71% occupancy. The Kannada version contributed Rs 0.65 crore from 224 shows with 47% occupancy while the Malayalam version earned Rs 0.30 crore from 318 shows at 14% occupancy.

The Tamil version added Rs 0.85 crore from 534 shows with 21% occupancy. At that point Adipurush was still recording substantially stronger theatrical numbers despite the backlash surrounding the film.

Why Toxic is facing criticism

Directed by Geetu Mohandas Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi. The film has received mixed-to-negative reactions from audiences. Some of the criticism has focused on its violent treatment and the presentation of Yash’s character.

How did Adipurush perform overall?

Adipurush is a 2023 mythological action film based on the Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut it was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film featured Prabhas as Raghava Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh along with Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 500-700 crore the film opened to a reported Rs 140 crore worldwide on its first day.

However the strong start did not last. Severe criticism over its visual effects and dialogues affected its theatrical run and the film eventually finished as a box office disappointment with a worldwide gross of around Rs 393 crore.