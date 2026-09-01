Toxic box office collection day 6: Yash, Kiara Advani’s action thriller completely crashes on its first Monday, earns just Rs…

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic struggled to maintain its momentum after the weekend. The film witnessed a significant fall in audience turnout on its first Monday with its latest collection reflecting the sharp slowdown.

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Yash, Kiara Advani’s film fails to hold on Monday (PC: Twitter)

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic has entered its first Monday with a sharp drop in box office earnings. The film had opened in theatres with a huge first-day number but has struggled to maintain that pace over the following days. The decline became more visible after the weekend as audience response remained mixed to negative. Now the Day 6 figures show another setback for the action thriller. The film has crossed the Rs 220 crore mark in India, but its daily earnings have continued to fall since its opening day.

Toxic Day 6 box office collection

According to the latest figures provided by Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 7.45 crore net in India on Day 6 across 13,400 shows. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 221.55 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 264.80 crore. The film also recorded Rs 2 crore in overseas gross earnings on Monday. Its overseas gross total has now reached Rs 39.25 crore. With this addition, Toxic’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 304.05 crore.

Language-wise collection on Day 6

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Monday with Rs 4.40 crore net from 9,578 shows. It recorded an occupancy of 16%. The Kannada version collected Rs 2 crore from 1,123 shows with 27% occupancy.

The Telugu version added Rs 68 lakh from 1,396 shows and registered 20% occupancy. The Tamil version collected Rs 30 lakh from 1,081 shows with 13% occupancy. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 7 lakh from 222 shows and recorded 15% occupancy.

A sharp fall after the opening

Toxic had started its theatrical run with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 in India. However its collections dropped considerably on the following days. The film collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday.

The Monday figure of Rs 7.45 crore marks another major decline. The trend has raised questions over how the film will perform during the rest of its first week.

Toxic compared with KGF Chapter 2

The latest numbers also highlight the gap between Toxic and Yash’s previous major release KGF: Chapter 2. The latter had collected Rs 430.15 crore net in India within its first five days. Toxic’s six-day India net total currently stands at Rs 221.55 crore.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film is set against the world of organised crime and follows a gangster’s rise amid violence and power struggles. It has received mixed-to-negative reactions with criticism directed at its screenplay and treatment of several characters.