Toxic box office collection Day 7: Yash, Kiara Advani’s film witnesses slight rise but remains stuck below double-digit earnings

Yash and Kiara Advani’s film is nearing the end of its opening week with the latest numbers offering a look at its performance after several days in cinemas.

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Yash starrer gets weekday boost but misses double-digit mark again (PC: Twitter)

The first week of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has ended with the Yash starrer showing a small improvement on its seventh day. The film earned more than it did on Monday, but the rise was not enough to take its daily India collection back into double digits. The latest numbers come at a time when the film is facing mixed to negative reactions from sections of critics and audiences. Despite the subdued weekday business, the action drama has managed to cross Rs 300 crore in worldwide gross collections. Its overseas numbers have also helped strengthen the overall total as the film continues its theatrical run.

Toxic Day 7 box office collection

According to the latest Sacnilk figures the film earned an estimated Rs 8.20 crore net in India on Day 7. The collection came from 12,894 shows across the country. The Tuesday figure represents a 7.2% increase over Day 6 when the film collected Rs 7.65 crore net. However the improvement still left Toxic below the Rs 10 crore mark for the day.

With the latest earnings added the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 229.95 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 272.80 crore.

How did different languages perform?

The Kannada version contributed Rs 1.75 crore net on Day 7. The Telugu version added Rs 0.60 crore while the Tamil release contributed Rs 0.20 crore. The Malayalam version recorded Rs 0.05 crore. The Hindi version also recorded notable occupancy during the day. Its overall occupancy stood at 23.54%. Night shows performed best at 34.69% followed by afternoon shows at 22.38% and evening shows at 22.92%. Morning screenings recorded 14.15%.

The Kannada version recorded an overall occupancy of 27.50%. Morning shows stood at 19.92% while afternoon screenings reached 31.23%. Evening shows recorded 24.23% occupancy and night shows registered 29.46%. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 15.83% while the Tamil version recorded 18.17%.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Overseas markets provided an additional boost to the film’s overall numbers. Toxic reportedly earned around Rs 1.50 crore from international markets on Day 7. Its cumulative overseas gross has reached approximately Rs 40.75 crore. Combined with the India gross collection the film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 313.55 crore.

Crossing the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark is a significant figure in terms of the film’s total theatrical business. However its day-to-day performance remains under observation because of the sharp difference between its opening phase and later weekday collections.

Why has Toxic received mixed reactions?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received a mixed-to-negative response from sections of critics and audiences. Criticism has focused on the film’s writing editing and treatment of violence with some viewers finding the narrative difficult to follow.

The story centres on Raya who becomes involved in a gangster world and builds an opium empire in Portuguese-ruled Goa. The film features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film was positioned as an important release for Yash following the success of the Prashanth Neel‘s iconic KGF franchise. However the response has been divided with some viewers questioning the screenplay and character development.

Can Toxic recover at the box office?

The film’s reported budget has been placed in a wide range of around Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore in various reports. Against such a large reported production cost the current theatrical trajectory puts additional pressure on its future earnings. Although the worldwide gross has moved beyond Rs 300 crore the film would need sustained collections in the coming days to move closer to profitability if the higher budget estimates are accurate.

For now the key point from Day 7 is that Toxic managed a slight rise but remained below the Rs 10 crore daily mark in India. Its overseas contribution continues to support the worldwide total while the film’s reception remains an important factor to watch during its second week.