Toxic box office collection: Yash’s film races past Dhurandhar’s opening-day, earns Rs 31.76 crore by noon

Toxic Box Office: Yash starrer gets a strong opening despite negative reviews; film crosses Rs 30 crore in India before noon, surpassing Dhurandhar.

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Toxic vs Dhurandhar at box office (PC-Instagram)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened strongly at the Indian box office, crossing Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar first-day India nett collection before noon on Wednesday. Despite mixed reviews and criticism on social media over its violent and intimate scenes, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has managed to attract audiences across the country. According to Sacnilk, Toxic had collected Rs 31.76 crore nett in India from 9,003 tracked shows by 12.40 pm. Its India gross stood at Rs 37.48 crore at the time.

The Kannada version led the morning occupancy charts with 77.69 per cent, followed by Telugu at 57.08 per cent. The Tamil and Malayalam versions recorded 45.25 per cent and 40.13 per cent occupancy, respectively, while the Hindi version registered 37.85 per cent.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar

For comparison, Dhurandhar earned Rs 28.60 crore nett and Rs 33.60 crore gross on its opening day in India.

Toxic had entered theatres with high expectations, with trade estimates suggesting a worldwide Day 1 collection of Rs 100-120 crore. The film marks Yash’s first theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2, making its opening especially important for the actor and the Kannada film industry.

If Toxic manages to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its first day, it would become only the second Kannada film after KGF: Chapter 2 to achieve the feat. For comparison, Animal opened with Rs 116 crore worldwide, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan recorded Rs 129.13 crore worldwide on Day 1.

The Hindi version is also expected to play a key role in the film’s overall performance. Early estimates had suggested that it could earn more than Rs 20 crore, but strong advance bookings and the response around Yash have pushed expectations higher.

Toxic reportedly released on more than 12,000 screens worldwide, with Lionsgate handling the international distribution of the English version. Its wide release, Yash’s popularity across India, the success of the KGF franchise and limited direct competition have all contributed to the film’s strong start.

Advance bookings had also created significant buzz before release. The film sold more than one million tickets for Day 1, with India advance sales crossing Rs 58.27 crore without block seats. More than 18.48 lakh tickets were sold across 25,654 shows. Including block seats, the total advance booking in India stood at Rs 73.43 crore, while worldwide pre-sales were estimated at around Rs 85 crore.

The film also recorded strong interest in overseas markets, particularly the US.

Earlier in the day, Toxic had collected Rs 19.18 crore nett in India from 5,334 shows as of 10 am, taking its India gross to Rs 22.63 crore.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film released in theatres on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

The film has received mixed reviews. Toxic tries hard to establish Yash’s Raya as the ultimate alpha male, but his constant pursuit of drugs, violence and women makes the character difficult to root for.