Toxic box office prediction Day 1: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer crosses Rs 90 crore mark despite negative reviews; can it beat Dhurandhar The Revenge?

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic is showing strong momentum at the box office on its opening day. Despite the criticism surrounding the film, the early numbers suggest a powerful start for the action thriller.

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Yash and Kiara Advani starrer crosses Rs 90 crore despite mixed reviews (PC: Twitter)

There was enormous buzz around Toxic even before it reached theatres. Yash’s return after KGF Chapter 2, along with Kiara Advani and a large ensemble cast, had made the film one of the most awaited releases of 2026. But once the film opened on Wednesday, the response changed sharply. Early reactions were filled with criticism of the screenplay, pacing and execution. Yet the box office is telling a very different story. Toxic has raced past Rs 90 crore on Day 1. The big question now is whether Yash can go one step further and take down Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s opening-day record.

Toxic crosses Rs 90 crore on Day 1

According to the latest live Sacnilk figures, Toxic has collected Rs 91.91 crore net in India on its first day. The film is currently running across 21,166 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 51.6%. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 108.45 crore so far while the final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

The number is particularly notable because the film has faced strong criticism since its release. Viewers have raised concerns about the screenplay, pacing, writing issue with characters and overall execution while Yash’s performance and the film’s visual presentation have also received attention. Despite the mixed-to-negative response, the opening numbers show that the pre-release excitement around the film translated into strong theatrical footfalls.

Language-wise breakdown of Toxic Day 1 collection

The Kannada version has delivered the strongest occupancy at 88% with 1,804 shows and a live India net collection of Rs 20.56 crore. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 55.13 crore from 14,436 shows at 47% occupancy. The Telugu version has collected Rs 10.81 crore from 2,837 shows with 58% occupancy. The Tamil version has earned Rs 4.12 crore from 1,676 shows at 40% occupancy while the Malayalam version has contributed Rs 1.29 crore from 413 shows with 57% occupancy.

Can Toxic beat Dhurandhar The Revenge?

This is where the Day 1 numbers become interesting. Toxic has already gone well past the opening figure of the first Dhurandhar but the benchmark set by Dhurandhar The Revenge remains higher.

Dhurandhar The Revenge reportedly recorded Rs 102.55 crore net in India on its official first day. It also had an additional Rs 43 crore from paid previews. Based on the current Toxic figure of Rs 91.91 crore the Yash starrer is still around Rs 10.64 crore short of the reported Day 1 net record. So while Toxic has delivered a huge opening it has not yet overtaken Dhurandhar The Revenge. The final Day 1 update will decide whether the gap becomes smaller or whether the record stays with Ranveer Singh’s film.

Toxic also falls behind Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 benchmark

There is another interesting comparison for Yash. His own KGF Chapter 2 reportedly opened with around Rs 116 crore net in India on Day 1. That means Toxic is also below Yash’s previous opening-day benchmark. Still crossing Rs 90 crore on a Wednesday is a major result for the film. The strong advance buzz clearly translated into footfalls even though the response after the first shows was far more divided than the pre-release excitement.

Yash and Kiara Advani lead a huge ensemble cast

Toxic features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani and Nayanthara. The cast also includes Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair among others. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is presented as a period gangster action drama.

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to hold the benchmark

Aditya Dhar’s mammoth blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set the bar that Toxic is now attempting to challenge. The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and other talented supporting members in crucial roles. Its reported Rs 102.55 crore net Day 1 remains the number to beat.

For Toxic the race is therefore not just about crossing Rs 100 crore. It is about whether the film can overcome the gap created by one of the biggest opening days recorded in Indian cinema.

A surprising box office battle in 2026

The biggest talking point is the contrast between the response and the numbers. Toxic has received criticism for several aspects of its content and execution yet audiences have still turned up in large numbers. That puts the film in an unusual position going into its first weekend.

After all this it is still surprising that Team Toxic chose to take on the juggernaut that is Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge during March. The opening has certainly made the clash interesting but whether Toxic can rewrite the 2026 box office record will depend on its final Day 1 numbers and how strongly it holds through the weekend.