Toxic director Geetu Mohandas showers heaps of praise for Yash on his 40th birthday, calls him…

On his 40th birthday, Yash receives heartfelt praise from Toxic director Geetu Mohandas, highlighting his talent, charisma, and superstar presence.

Yash’s birthday this year came with more than just wishes from fans. It became a moment of reflection and admiration from someone who worked closely with him. After the release of the teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, director Geetu Mohandas shared a heartfelt note that offered a rare glimpse into Yash beyond his star image. Her words focused not on celebration alone but on the journey they shared while making the film.

Geetu Mohandas on working with Yash

In her Instagram post Geetu wrote, “A rare fusion of talent and superstardom is a formidable combination. I am immensely proud of Yash not just for the performance of Raya the world will see but for the discipline and heart he brought to our film every single day.”

She went on to explain that Yash’s role in Toxic was not something he simply acted out. According to her, “This is not just a role he performed it is a chapter he carved into his own artistic legacy. He questioned challenged explored and surrendered always in service of the story when truth meets art.”

A creative partnership beyond acting

Geetu also reflected on discovering another side of Yash during their collaboration. She described him as a producer who stood by the film and supported her throughout the process. “Through our collaboration I discovered not just the depths of storytelling but also a producer who supported me throughout and made this journey profoundly meaningful. In the whirlwind of his fame it’s easy to overlook the depth beneath the surface.” She added that their journey together was built on trust long conversations and a shared belief in telling a story that mattered.

About the film Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups sees Yash taking on both creative and production responsibilities. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara Kiara Advani Tara Sutaria Huma Qureshi Rukmini Vasanth Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. It is set to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19, 2026.

