Toxic: Housefull shows to firecrackers, Yash fans turn theatres into a festival across Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru – Watch

The release of Toxic has turned theatres into a full-blown celebration, with Yash fans bringing an electrifying energy to screenings across the country. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released worldwide on August 26, 2026, and theatres across Karnataka, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have been buzzing since the early morning. Fans turned up in large numbers for first day first-show screenings, with some theatres seeing housefull shows while celebrations outside included music, cut-outs, slogans, and fireworks.
The Toxic release excitement was particularly visible across Karnataka, where Yash fans gathered for early-morning screenings. In Bengaluru, crowds gathered outside Narthaki Theatre on Kempegowda Road. The actor’s entry on the big screen was met with loud cheering and celebrations from the audience.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Hundreds of enthusiastic moviegoers gathered at the historic Narthaki Theatre on Kempegowda Road to witness the screening of the movie ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’.
The movie thriller features actor Yash and actresses Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma… pic.twitter.com/T2b2rc6Hgz
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
Showtime: #Toxic pic.twitter.com/t8ULdItCxk
— Deepu Varma ᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ (@Deepu_Darling_) August 26, 2026
Videos from theatres and fan celebrations are now making their way across social media, showing the atmosphere surrounding Toxic. The scenes were equally energetic in Raichur and Shivamogga in Karnataka. In Raichur, all three screens at INOX Mall were reportedly housefull, while fans travelled from different places to catch the first show.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Fans burst firecrackers outside a theatre in Shivamogga as they celebrate the screening of the movie ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’.
The movie thriller features actor Yash and actresses Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini… pic.twitter.com/7RE2L6G5k9
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
Many arrived wearing Toxic T-shirts and carrying banners and cut-outs of Yash. Yash’s return after KGF: Chapter 2 has turned the first day of Toxic into an event of its own, with fans travelling long distances and turning up hours before the scheduled screenings.
Bengaluru was among the cities where the Toxic craze was visible from the crack of dawn. The film had early-morning shows at popular theatres like Santosh theatre, and fans gathered to celebrate Yash’s return after KGF: Chapter 2 with loud cheers. The excitement also spread to Hyderabad, where large crowds gathered at theatres for special screenings.
VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Movie ‘Toxic’ releases across the state; fans turn up for the first show in Bengaluru.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/4PDDd4G96v
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026
AnthaMASS Celebrations Begins
Santosh Theatre #Bengaluru #ToxicTheMovie #Toxic pic.twitter.com/u2V3s5ojvj
— Dwarkesh DHFM (@DhfmDwarakesh) August 26, 2026
Mumbai and Delhi had also seen strong demand before release, with cinemas adding early-morning and late-night shows as advance bookings picked up.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film released in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.
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