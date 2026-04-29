Home

Entertainment

Toxic postponed again: Yash shares update on new release date, netizens ask Because of Dhurandhar 2?

Toxic postponed again: Yash shares update on new release date, netizens ask ‘Because of Dhurandhar 2?’

Yash's Toxic postponed: Netizens speculate the makers of Toxic are closely observing the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2 and may be aiming for a similar impact.

Yash's Toxic (PC: Twitter)

Fans waiting for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash will have to wait a little longer, as the makers have once again postponed the release of the much-anticipated film. The movie will no longer be released in theatres on June 4, 2026, as previously announced. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was initially scheduled for release on March 19, but was later moved to June 4. The team has now confirmed that a new worldwide release date will be announced soon.

According to the makers, the latest delay comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received an overwhelming response from global distributors and industry representatives. In a statement shared on Wednesday, actor-producer Yash said the strong enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon reinforced their belief that the film deserves a massive global release.

Yash’s statement read, “At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar.” Netizens were quick to speculate that the makers of Toxic are closely observing the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2 and may be aiming for a similar impact, which could be one reason behind the delay in the film’s release. One social media user asked, “Is it because of Dhurandhar 2’s buzz?” Another commented, “The kind of cinema Aditya Dhar has presented on the global stage has created tough competition for other filmmakers, but that’s how it should be, for the love of cinema.”

“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” another part of the statement read.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s film a few crores away from surpassing Baahubali 2)

Read the whole statement of Yash on Toxic release date:

(Also Read: Yash’s FAT paycheck for Toxic will leave you shocked! He charges Rs.., while Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi take home only Rs…)

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. The film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.