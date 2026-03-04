Home

Toxic release postponed: Yash-starrer pushed back by 3 months; netizens ask, ‘Due to war or scared of Dhurandhar 2?’

Toxic release has been postponed

Actor Yash has shared a major update about his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the film in theatres. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on March 19, but it will now hit cinemas on June 4, 2026. According to the makers, the release has been postponed due to rising war tensions in the Middle East. The team had planned a grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru on March 8, with media from across the country expected to attend. Promotions had already begun, and the first song, titled Tabaahi, was set to release on March 2.

However, the makers have decided to pause all promotional activities for now due to the current situation. It seems the reason given for postponing Toxic has not gone down well with netizens, as many are speculating that the delay might be due to a possible clash with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2.

Netizens react to the postponement of Toxic movie release

Social media users reacted with jokes and memes after the postponement. Many linked the delay to the buzz around Dhurandhar. One user wrote, “Darr gaye Dhurandhar fever se.” Another commented, “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar .” A different user said, “Dhurandhar ka keher , maine pehle hi bola tha.” Someone else added, “Dhurandhar se dar gaya bhai .” Several people also shared GIFs of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s characters from Dhurandhar in the comments section. One comment read, “Remember the name: Dhurandhar,” while another simply wrote, “It’s because of Dhurandhar.”

In an official statement, the production house said they were excited to release the film in March after years of hard work. However, they explained that the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has affected their plans to reach a wider audience, leading them to delay the release. “After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” the statement read. “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release,” it added.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now release in cinemas worldwide in English and multiple Indian languages on June 4, 2026. “See you at the movies,” the statement further said.

The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

