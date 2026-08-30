Toxic: Rishab Shetty defends Yash’s film amid mixed reactions and box office struggles, says ‘The toxicity…’

Rishab Shetty has shared his perspective on Yash’s latest project while highlighting the actor’s willingness to experiment with different kinds of stories.

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ishab Shetty comes out in support of Yash's film (PC: Twitter)

Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic arrived in theatres with huge expectations, but its journey has not been as smooth as many had hoped. The film has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics, while its box office performance has also faced comparisons with Yash’s earlier blockbuster outings. Amid the debate surrounding the film, fellow Kannada star and National Award winner Rishab Shetty has come forward in support of Yash. Rather than judging the film only by its commercial response, Rishab focused on the ambition behind the project and Yash’s willingness to take a different route.

What did Rishab Shetty say about Toxic?

Rishab Shetty shared his thoughts about Toxic on Twitter late Saturday night. He praised Yash’s commitment to his character and highlighted the effort involved in bringing an ambitious story from an initial idea to the big screen. Rishab wrote, “As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed.”

“Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous,” he said.

Rishab Shetty praises Yash’s performance

Rishab then directly addressed Yash and applauded the actor for completely committing himself to the world and character created for Toxic. He said the effort was visible throughout the movie. Rishab wrote, “@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene.” He also spoke about the film’s darker themes and the challenge of portraying how guilt can build up over time.

“It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir.” He ended his message by praising Yash’s contribution to Kannada cinema, writing, “We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage.”

As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed. Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on… — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) August 29, 2026

How is Toxic performing at the box office?

Despite the support from fellow actors, Toxic has faced challenges at the box office. The film reportedly earned around Rs 24 crore in India on its first Saturday, taking its domestic collection to approximately Rs 190 crore by the fourth day. The numbers have also invited comparisons with KGF Chapter 2. At the same stage of its theatrical run, KGF 2 had reportedly earned around Rs 135 crore on day four and had crossed Rs 550 crore in total collection.

What is Toxic about?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash plays dual roles in the film, which also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth among others.

The movie is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. Toxic released in cinemas on August 26 for the Onam period.