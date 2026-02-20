Home

TOXIC Teaser Out: Yash returns post-KGF in explosive avatar; netizens say, ‘Another blockbuster…’

The teaser of Yash’s highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is out. Check netizens' reactions inside.

The much-awaited teaser of Kannada superstar Yash’s next film, Toxic, is finally out, and it has already set social media ablaze. Marking his first big-screen outing after the massive success of the KGF franchise, there was way too much excitement around the project. Living up to the buzz, the action-packed glimpse promises a darker, more violent avatar for the actor. Interestingly, the film is scheduled to release on the same day as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, i.e., 19th March. The teaser has also reignited chatter around one of the biggest pan-India box office clashes in recent years.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film, shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, has been co-written by Yash and Geethu.

The Teaser That Sparked Debate

The first look of Toxic was unveiled on January 8, coinciding with Yash’s birthday. While many hailed it as a blockbuster in the making, the teaser also invited controversy for its graphic sequences. it started with Yash’s character Raya, being told that this war is different, followed by a montage of brutal battles and fistfights. The visuals escalate into explicit intimacy, before transitioning into scenes of Raya chopping off limbs, grating heads, and thrashing men, all while demanding “f***ing manners”.

While the gripping teaser stunned everyone with its intensity, it drew mixed reactions. One viewer said, “Never expected this type of scene from Yash,” wrote one viewer. Others one thought it will give tough competition to its rival, and commented, “RIP TO DURANDHAR-2.”

Fans Call It A Blockbuster



Despite the backlash and complaints reportedly filed by certain groups over the cemetery scene, a section of the film fraternity defended the teaser. Meanwhile, fans largely embraced the raw energy of the promo. “Another blockbuster from Kannada industry,” claimed one excited supporter. Another said, “King of Indian Cinema Rocky Bhai.”

The teaser also briefly introduces the antagonist, played by Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who throws down the gauntlet at Raya with the line, “I’m home, daddy!”

With the grand scale and spectacle, Toxic has already been positioned as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Yash’s return has ensured that all eyes are now firmly fixed on March 19.

