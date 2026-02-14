Toxic Teaser Row: Karnataka film chamber urges calm amid complaints against Yash’s film, says, 'Don’t judge...'

Yash’s much-awaited action drama Toxic, is yet to hit theatres, but the film is already in the middle of controversy. What started as mixed reactions to its teaser has now turned into formal complaints from different groups. After the Women’s Commission raised concerns about a particular scene in the teaser, a Christian organisation has now approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), claiming that the visuals hurt religious sentiments.

Amid the growing debate, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has stepped in.

‘Don’t judge a film by its teaser,’ says Dr Jayamala

Dr Jayamala, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, addressed the issue while speaking to reporters. “Complaints have come in about the Toxic teaser, but I am not aware of what exactly is wrong. A teaser is just a glimpse meant to attract audiences to theatres. Discussing the film before it has been reviewed by the censor board is premature. Filmmakers invest hundreds of crores into their work, and viewers should see the full film before forming an opinion,” she said.

She also mentioned that the producers have denied allegations of any disrespectful or obscene content. Since the film has not yet been reviewed and certified, she said the matter will follow the proper regulatory process.

What sparked the Toxic teaser controversy?

The teaser of Toxic features a scene showing a couple inside a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight in the same location. The cemetery shown in the clip includes religious iconography, including a statue of Archangel Michael.

Following this, the National Christian Federation lodged a formal complaint with the Film Chamber, the state government’s Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, and the CBFC. A separate complaint was also filed, claiming that a sequence in the teaser outraged the modesty of women.

The controversy has added fuel to the online debate, with some viewers defending the film’s creative freedom, while others questioning the choice of visuals.

About Toxic and its release

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash and the director. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in important roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. Interestingly, it will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, making the competition even more intense.

For now, all eyes are on the CBFC’s review. Will the controversy settle once the full film releases? Or will the debate grow stronger? Only time will tell.