Toxic: The problem isn’t Yash’s swagger, it’s an alpha-male fantasy that’s too toxic to sell

Toxic tries hard to establish Yash's Raya as the ultimate alpha male, but his constant pursuit of drugs, violence and women makes the character difficult to root for.

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Yash in Toxic (PC - Twitter)

After months of hype, massive promotions and large-scale events in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, Toxic has finally arrived in theatres. The film was among the most-awaited releases, especially because it has been positioned as Yash’s biggest project yet and a mega film for Kiara Advani, who was expected to be seen in a completely different avatar. Like many fans, we were genuinely excited to watch the film. So, we went for the first-day, first-show screening, hoping to experience the madness that usually surrounds a big Yash release. When we reached the theatre, we were shocked to see just seven or eight seats occupied. This is certainly not the first time we have seen a film with such a sparse audience at an FDFS. In fact, we had watched Awarapan 2 recently, and getting a ticket for its first show was almost impossible because the theatre was packed. Not seeing that kind of excitement for a Yash film genuinely broke our hearts.

Toxic movie: What went wrong?

Toxic has the scale and ambition of a big-ticket action film, but somewhere along the way, the basics seem to have been forgotten. A good idea, a compelling script, a strong concept and memorable music should have been at the heart of a film like this. Unfortunately, these elements never come together convincingly.

Yash plays Raya, a macho, larger-than-life character who constantly tries to establish his masculinity. One of the most uncomfortable aspects of the film is the way his character is repeatedly shown getting physical with almost every heroine in the film, except two — his sister (Ganga played by Nayanthara) and his enemy (Elizabeth played by Huma Qureshi).

The question is: Why does the film need to establish Raya’s strength and dominance this way?

The character is shown attempting to conquer the world through drugs, with scenes of him snorting heroin off a woman’s neckline and repeatedly engaging in sexual encounters in a car. It happens so frequently that it becomes difficult to understand what the film is trying to convey through such imagery. Is it meant to make Raya appear powerful, dangerous or desirable? Instead, these scenes often feel excessive and leave the character’s intent and appeal rather unclear.

For many, Yash’s swagger will undoubtedly work. He has the screen presence to command attention whenever he enters a frame, and there is no denying that he carries Raya with a certain confidence. But the bigger question is whether the character himself deserves the kind of fascination the film expects from the audience. Why would someone want to go crazy over a man who is constantly high, heavily dependent on drugs and treats women as extensions of his lifestyle?

And then there are the women in the film – some of them extremely glamorous and talented – who apparently fall for this “Toxic” man.

Yash’s Raya is difficult to understand

Raya’s character becomes increasingly difficult to connect with as the story progresses. He seems to have very little to do apart from getting high or sleeping with women. When he is bored, he drugs himself. When he is not doing that, he is shown getting intimate with women. The film essentially presents him as a sex addict, and honestly, we are still trying to understand what the makers wanted the audience to take away from this character.

Eventually, Raya falls in love with Nadia, played by Kiara Advani. But this happens while he is engaged to Rebecca, played by Tara Sutaria. The problem isn’t simply that Raya cheats on his would-be wife. The bigger issue is the way the film tries to normalise and justify the arrangement.

Rebecca’s father proposes a business plan and convinces Raya that he can marry his daughter while continuing to have fun and be with Nadia. His argument includes the dialogue: “Jab pati fauj mein jaate hai tab bhi vo ladki aur bistar dhundre hote hai.” This is apparently used to convince the gangster that infidelity is acceptable.

The writing leaves you wondering what exactly the film is trying to establish about relationships, women and masculinity.

Toxic second half tests patience

The first half at least manages to keep the film moving through its scale, style and mass moments. But after the interval, Toxic starts slipping badly. Even when you wait for the story to take shape, the screenplay becomes increasingly confusing. The pacing feels stretched, and several sequences appear to exist primarily for performance rather than to move the narrative forward.

In particular, it tests your patience with excessive violence, loud background music and repetitive stretches. The film keeps pushing the spectacle, but the storytelling struggles to keep up.

What happened to the dialogues?

The dialogues are another major disappointment. What exactly happened to the dialogue writing here? The Hindi version also raises questions about the dubbing. Why doesn’t Kiara Advani have her original voice in the Hindi version? While one may understand the decision for some of the other actors, Kiara is a Hindi-film actress who could have delivered her lines herself.

For a film of this scale, the dialogue should have added to the characters and the world. Instead, several lines leave you wondering about the thought process behind them.

There is no denying that Toxic looks like a big film. It has the scale, ambition, production value and star power that audiences expect from a major Yash release. The film opens with style, scale and a few solid mass moments. Yash’s presence is undeniable, and whenever he takes over the frame as Raya, he knows exactly how to command attention.

Yash’s swag alone cannot carry a film

The writing has to support the spectacle, and that is where Toxic falls short. The film seems far more interested in showing Raya’s masculinity, violence, drugs and sexual relationships than in giving the audience a character worth investing in.

Yash earned enormous love and respect with KGF, and that is precisely why Toxic becomes even more disappointing. After seeing the kind of character and impact he created with KGF, watching him play Raya feels like a major step backwards.

Toxic was easily one of Yash’s most-awaited films, and after finally watching it, we couldn’t help but wonder: Why did everyone wait for this film? The film has everything on paper — Yash, a massive scale, glamorous stars, ambition and a high-concept world. But somewhere between all the spectacle, the film loses the story and the emotional connect.

Toxic may work for audiences who enjoy larger-than-life action, Yash’s swagger and the visual spectacle. But for us, the excessive violence, drugs, confused screenplay, questionable portrayal of women, and weak dialogue writing overshadowed everything else.

And after waiting so long for Yash’s biggest film, my only thought after the end credits was: It’s too Toxic for us.