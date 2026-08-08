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Toxic Trailer OUT: Yash sets the screen on fire, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi add glamour – Highlights

Toxic Trailer Launch in Bengaluru Highlights: The trailer is out and Yash promises a dark action spectacle with Nayanthara, Kiara and Huma. Watch.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: August 8, 2026, 9:19 PM IST
Toxic Trailer OUT: Yash sets the screen on fire, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi add glamour - Highlights
Toxic Trailer (PC- Youtube)

The wait for Rocking Star Yash’s highly anticipated gangster action thriller, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is finally over. The makers hosted a grand trailer launch event on August 8 in Bengaluru, bringing together the stellar cast and crew ahead of the film’s theatrical release on August 26, 2026. Directed and co-written by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas alongside Yash, Toxic is set against a gritty period backdrop that dives deep into the ruthless world of crime, power, and underground cartels. Yash is set to feature in an intense avatar, reportedly playing a double role as both a father and his son.

The film boasts one of the biggest multi-starrer ensembles of the year, featuring leading actresses Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, alongside key supporting performances by Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari. With high-octane action sequences and a global release planned in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the hype surrounding the film is at an all-time high. Fans around the world are counting down to 7:01 PM, when the official trailer drops online.

Read more: Toxic Trailer review: Yash’s ruthless avatar impresses, but Hindi dub draws mixed response

Follow along for all the HIGHLIGHTS on Toxic Trailer, and behind-the-scenes moments from the event.

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 8, 2026 9:15 PM IST

    The trailer launch event of Toxic is over.

  • Aug 8, 2026 9:11 PM IST

    Yash at Toxic trailer launch: ‘This is not Yash’s film, it is an Indian film’

    Rocking Star Yash began his speech in Kannada at the Toxic trailer launch, thanking the people of Karnataka for their love, support and trust throughout his career. He said he has always viewed his success with humility and promised to uphold the faith placed in him. Yash also stressed that Toxic is not just his film but an Indian film made with a shared vision. He said the cast and crew put aside their egos and personal goals to help take Indian cinema to a global audience. The film has been shot in Kannada and English.

  • Aug 8, 2026 8:53 PM IST

    Nayanthara praised Kiara Advani at the Toxic trailer launch, calling the film one of the best projects of her career. She said, “Kiara, I think this is one of the best films you have done in your entire career and like you said ‘there is a Kiara before and there is Kiara going to be after Toxic’. Toxic is going to be your best and you look absolutely stunning in the movie.”

  • Aug 8, 2026 8:34 PM IST

    At Toxic trailer launch, Kiara Advani says, ‘There will be a Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic’

    At the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer launch, Kiara Advani expressed gratitude to director Geetu Mohandas and Yash for giving her the opportunity to play Nadia. Kiara said she believes Geetu and Yash had already envisioned her in the role and trusted her abilities even before she was ready to take on such a challenging part. “I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor,” she said.

    Talking about her experience, Kiara added, “Today when I watch every little bit of our film, I just want to say thank you Geetu and Yash for giving me a part that I know will be very very special for me as an actor in my journey.”

    She further said, “I think there will be a Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic.”

  • Aug 8, 2026 8:31 PM IST

    At the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer launch, Tara Sutaria spoke about being part of the film and working with the team

  • Aug 8, 2026 8:15 PM IST

    Huma Qureshi thanks Geetu Mohandas and Yash at Toxic trailer launch

    At the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer launch in Bengaluru, Huma Qureshi took a moment to thank director Geetu Mohandas and co-star Yash for their support and for being part of the ambitious project. Addressing the crowd, Huma began by expressing her love for the city, saying, “Bengaluru tumba ishta” (I like you, Bengaluru). Calling it an honour to be part of the film, she said, “It is such an honour to be part of this beautiful team – this wonderful cast and crew who have really given it all to make this vision, this dream come true.” Huma then praised Geetu for her leadership and vision, saying, “Geetu I love you. You know that. You have been such an amazing captain leading us all. And the way you look at the women and the man in this film has been just so inspiring.” She also thanked Yash for his support and praised him for being an inspiration throughout the shoot. “Thank you, Yash. You have been incredible. I have learnt so much from you every single day,” she said.

  • Aug 8, 2026 7:45 PM IST

    Toxic Trailer Review: Kannada Version Packs More Punch Than Hindi, Yash and Kiara Advani Stand Out

    The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has sparked mixed reactions, with the Kannada version appearing to leave a stronger impact than its Hindi counterpart. An India.com journalist, who watched the trailer, felt that the Kannada trailer was considerably more powerful, while the initial response to the Hindi version appeared comparatively lukewarm.

  • Aug 8, 2026 7:42 PM IST

    Toxic Trailer Reactions: Fans are loving the trailer cuts and editing

  • Aug 8, 2026 7:26 PM IST

    Toxic Hindi Trailer: WATCH

    The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally here, offering a first glimpse into a sprawling world where chaos meets chaos, loyalties are tested and every character carries a story of their own. Headlined by Rocking Star Yash, the trailer presents Toxic as a larger-than-life magnum opus combining high-octane action and scale with an emotionally charged narrative rooted in love, hunger for power, betrayal and redemption. From striking visuals and explosive action to layered characters and intense relationships, the trailer promises a gangster saga that is as emotionally driven as it is spectacular.

  • Aug 8, 2026 7:24 PM IST

    Toxic Trailer is OUT: Yash’s intense avatar wins hearts

    The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received an enthusiastic response, with the media persons praising the film’s stylish presentation and powerful cast. One social media user described the toxictrailer as “pure fire”, highlighting Yash’s intense screen presence. The post also praised Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, saying the actresses add significant star power to the action drama. The user further lauded director Geetu Mohandas’ vision, calling the film a promising dark and stylish action spectacle and adding, “This one is BIG!” The trailer has heightened anticipation for Toxic, which brings Yash back in a gritty action avatar. With a prominent ensemble cast and Geetu Mohandas at the helm, the film is already generating considerable buzz among fans.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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