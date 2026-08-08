Toxic Trailer OUT: Yash sets the screen on fire, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi add glamour – Highlights

The wait for Rocking Star Yash’s highly anticipated gangster action thriller, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is finally over. The makers hosted a grand trailer launch event on August 8 in Bengaluru, bringing together the stellar cast and crew ahead of the film’s theatrical release on August 26, 2026. Directed and co-written by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas alongside Yash, Toxic is set against a gritty period backdrop that dives deep into the ruthless world of crime, power, and underground cartels. Yash is set to feature in an intense avatar, reportedly playing a double role as both a father and his son.
The film boasts one of the biggest multi-starrer ensembles of the year, featuring leading actresses Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, alongside key supporting performances by Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari. With high-octane action sequences and a global release planned in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the hype surrounding the film is at an all-time high. Fans around the world are counting down to 7:01 PM, when the official trailer drops online.
Follow along for all the HIGHLIGHTS on Toxic Trailer, and behind-the-scenes moments from the event.
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