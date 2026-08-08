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Toxic Trailer review: Yash’s ruthless avatar impresses, but Hindi dub draws mixed response

Toxic Trailer Review: The Hindi trailer has received a comparatively low response, with some viewers pointing out that the lip-sync and dubbing do not feel natural in several scenes. While Yash’s intense performance and the film’s visuals have impressed, the Kannada trailer appears to have made a stronger impact, with the Hindi version losing some of its punch because of the dubbing. Check reactions.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: August 8, 2026, 8:10 PM IST
Toxic Trailer review: Yash’s ruthless avatar impresses, but Hindi dub draws mixed response
Toxic movie Trailer review (PC- Youtube)

The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived, offering a glimpse into Geetu Mohandas’ dark and gritty gangster drama. The trailer sets up a Yash vs Yash face-off, with Yash portraying both Raya and Ticket — a father and son on opposite sides of an explosive conflict. Beyond this central battle, the trailer showcases the film’s ambitious world-building through high-octane action, thrilling sequences, striking production design and atmospheric visuals. While Yash’s intense avatar and the film’s larger-than-life action have caught attention, the response to the Hindi version of the trailer has been comparatively mixed.

The trailer presents Yash in a ruthless and commanding avatar. His screen presence is one of the biggest highlights, with the actor once again stepping into a larger-than-life action role after KGF: Chapter 2.

Read more: Toxic Trailer OUT: Yash sets the screen on fire, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi add glamour - LIVE

However, the Hindi trailer has received a relatively lukewarm response. One of the criticisms surrounding the Hindi version is the lip-sync, which appears mismatched in several portions and takes away from the impact of some scenes. The Kannada version, meanwhile, has been perceived as more powerful and natural by viewers familiar with the language.

The Hindi dubbing and dialogue delivery also appear to have affected the overall impact of the trailer for some viewers. While the visuals, action and performances remain major talking points, the dubbing is being seen as an area that could have been handled better.

Among the female cast, Rukmini Vasanth makes an impression with her sharp screen presence, while Nayanthara adds an intriguing and mysterious element to the trailer. Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria have also caught attention, particularly for their expressions and screen presence.

Watch the Toxic Trailer in Hindi:

Despite the mixed feedback to the Hindi version, Toxic has generated significant curiosity with its ambitious scale, dark storytelling and Yash’s powerful performance. The film now has the challenge of converting the trailer buzz into audience excitement across multiple language markets.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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