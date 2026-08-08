Toxic Trailer review: Yash’s ruthless avatar impresses, but Hindi dub draws mixed response

Toxic Trailer Review: The Hindi trailer has received a comparatively low response, with some viewers pointing out that the lip-sync and dubbing do not feel natural in several scenes. While Yash’s intense performance and the film’s visuals have impressed, the Kannada trailer appears to have made a stronger impact, with the Hindi version losing some of its punch because of the dubbing. Check reactions.

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Toxic movie Trailer review (PC- Youtube)

The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived, offering a glimpse into Geetu Mohandas’ dark and gritty gangster drama. The trailer sets up a Yash vs Yash face-off, with Yash portraying both Raya and Ticket — a father and son on opposite sides of an explosive conflict. Beyond this central battle, the trailer showcases the film’s ambitious world-building through high-octane action, thrilling sequences, striking production design and atmospheric visuals. While Yash’s intense avatar and the film’s larger-than-life action have caught attention, the response to the Hindi version of the trailer has been comparatively mixed.

The trailer presents Yash in a ruthless and commanding avatar. His screen presence is one of the biggest highlights, with the actor once again stepping into a larger-than-life action role after KGF: Chapter 2.

However, the Hindi trailer has received a relatively lukewarm response. One of the criticisms surrounding the Hindi version is the lip-sync, which appears mismatched in several portions and takes away from the impact of some scenes. The Kannada version, meanwhile, has been perceived as more powerful and natural by viewers familiar with the language.

The Hindi dubbing and dialogue delivery also appear to have affected the overall impact of the trailer for some viewers. While the visuals, action and performances remain major talking points, the dubbing is being seen as an area that could have been handled better.

Among the female cast, Rukmini Vasanth makes an impression with her sharp screen presence, while Nayanthara adds an intriguing and mysterious element to the trailer. Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria have also caught attention, particularly for their expressions and screen presence.

#Toxic Kannada trailer feels much more powerful than Hindi. The Hindi audience response also seemed quite lukewarm. #Yash looks powerful, #RukminiVasanth is sharp, and #Nayanthara brings mysterious vibe. But hands down to #KiaraAdvani #TaraSutaria, their expressions steal show! pic.twitter.com/6ajVqP3FqS — Keyser Soze (@Ayush619Ayush) August 8, 2026

Too bad trailer cut and too bad dubbing in Hindi. Expected much much better from #Yash after such long wait. #Toxic #ToxicTrailer — Ankit Shandilya (@A_Shandilya23) August 8, 2026

Toxic trailer is not that bad At least better than my expectation , Acting was good by all the actors specially Kiara & Father Yash.

But Yash without beard looks weird .

And he should not be allowed to dub for himself in Hindi.

Also who wants to see him nude , whats the need? — Appu (@Apps1474) August 8, 2026

#Toxic trailer is good, i like it but there’s something wrong with the hindi dub. Anyway some shots looks really good, music is amazing. #Yash vs Yash is going to happen and his fans gonna be crazy. We got to know about the story a lil bit. I am excited.#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/6bNC6PRYnb — Pranjal (@pranjaldas____) August 8, 2026

The #ToxicTrailer is an absolute disaster. Yash is just recycling the same Rocky Bhai persona with the same outdated gangster clichés. #ToxicTheMovie #Toxic Geetu Mohandas completely sold out to a loud, chaotic template. What a pathetic waste of a massive star cast like… https://t.co/tXlHogf6KS — Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) August 8, 2026

Watch the Toxic Trailer in Hindi:



Despite the mixed feedback to the Hindi version, Toxic has generated significant curiosity with its ambitious scale, dark storytelling and Yash’s powerful performance. The film now has the challenge of converting the trailer buzz into audience excitement across multiple language markets.