Toxic: Sidharth Malhotra backs Kiara Advani amid controversy over her bold scenes with Yash: ‘One of your bests…’

The Toxic trailer has once again put Kiara Advani in the spotlight, with her bold scenes with Yash becoming a talking point online. Amid the chatter, Sidharth Malhotra has shown his support for Kiara and praised her dedication to the film.

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Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani

The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived, giving fans a closer look at Yash’s character and the dark world of the film. While the trailer has generated plenty of discussion around its action and intense storyline, Kiara Advani has also grabbed attention for her appearance and intimate scenes with Yash. The actress plays Nadia in the Geetu Mohandas directed film, which also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Kiara’s scenes with Yash have been widely discussed online, with some viewers questioning the bold nature of her role.

Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara amid the Toxic controversy

Amid all the chatter surrounding Toxic, Sidharth Malhotra has made it clear that he is standing firmly behind Kiara. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to praise her hard work and dedication towards the film.

Sidharth shared a special note for Kiara after watching the trailer and expressed confidence in her performance. He also hinted that audiences would be able to see the effort and passion she has put into the project. Stories to share his reaction to the trailer, he wrote, “The effort, the grind, the passion it’s all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can’t wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug.”

His reaction has naturally caught the attention of fans, particularly as Kiara continues to face online criticism over her role. Rather than focusing on the controversy, Sidharth chose to highlight her work and dedication.

Yash also defended Kiara’s performance in Toxic

Sidharth is not the only person from Toxic who has come out in support of Kiara. At the film’s trailer launch in Bengaluru, Yash also praised his co-star and asked her not to let outside opinions affect her. Yash described Kiara’s performance as “tabahi” and spoke about her dedication to the film. He encouraged her to follow what she believes in instead of worrying about what people may say.

Yash said, “Kiara, the kind of role you have performed in this, you are so dedicated. Initially, we all thought getting all these actors would be a problem, but Kiara was so down-to-earth. And what you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately, don’t care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It’s just that we are a little ahead of times.”

The trailer has given audiences a better idea of the film’s violent and intense world, while Kiara’s character appears to have a more prominent role than many expected.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.