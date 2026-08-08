Toxic Trailer: Yash calls Kiara Advani ‘tabahi’, tells her to ignore controversy: ‘Don’t care…’

Toxic trailer launch: Yash suggested that audiences may need time to understand what the team has attempted with Toxic. Watch his full statement how he supported Kiara Advani.

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Yash and Kiara Advani (PC- Youtube)

Actor Yash had nothing but praise for his Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups co-star Kiara Advani as he addressed the media at the film’s trailer launch in Bengaluru. Calling her performance “tabahi”, the actor-producer also urged Kiara not to worry about controversy or what people say about her, adding that the film and its performances are ahead of their time. Speaking about Kiara’s performance, Yash said, “Kiara, I think the kind of role you have performed in this, I have just seen a glimpse in the trailer. You are so dedicated, man. I have seen you work so hard.”

Yash was concerned to bring together several actors

Yash went on to reveal that there were initially concerns about bringing together a cast featuring several actors and whether there could be challenges along the way. However, he said Kiara surprised everyone with her commitment to the film’s vision. “Initially, we all thought, okay, when you get all these actors, there could be a problem and there could be so many issues. But I think right from the beginning, Kiara was so down-to-earth. She dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision,” Yash said, praising the way she approached the role.

The KGF star then appeared to address the criticism and controversy that can often surround actors and their choices. Encouraging Kiara to stay true to herself, he said, “Don’t care. Whatever you believe in, you should do. People will celebrate, people will appreciate.”

Kiara Advani’s controversy

Kiara Advani has recently faced two major social media controversies: online trolling over bold and intimate on-screen scenes with co-star Yash in the movie Toxic. A section of people have also criticised the movie’s purported glorification of violence and on-screen sexualisation of women earlier.

Yash also suggested that audiences may need time to understand what the team has attempted with Toxic. “There’s a lot that will change. It’s just that we are a little ahead of our times. People will know it,” he said.

Calling Kiara’s performance “tabahi”, Yash’s words came as a strong show of support for the actor, particularly amid the conversations and expectations surrounding her role in the film.

Toxic is Not a Yash film

Yash further said, “This movie is not Yash’s film. This is an Indian film where all the top stars, where all the successful people, where all the talented people have kept their insecurities, their goals, or even their selfish – every actor is selfish- their egos aside. And come for just one cause – to put an Indian film on a global map. We have shot this in Kannada and English. Lot of people told I am from Bhuvanahalli. You know my English before yaa. What i believe is if you want to do something in life, nothing should stop you.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film promises to present Yash in a new avatar and has generated considerable buzz with its trailer.