Toxic trailer: Yash-starrer gets massive response with 29 million views, Hindi leads the race

The Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer has made a strong start, clocking around 29 million combined views across languages within nine hours of its release.

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Yash in Toxic (PC-YouTube)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has made a strong start online. The film’s multilingual trailer has reportedly surpassed 29 million combined views within 9 hours of its release, with the Hindi version emerging as the largest contributor. The Hindi trailer has recorded around 14 million views in nine hours. The Kannada version has received around 5 million views, while the Telugu trailer has clocked 4.5 million views. The Tamil version has garnered 4 million views, followed by Malayalam with 1.9 million views.

The trailer had also shown strong numbers within its first hour. During that period, the Hindi version crossed 1.2 million views, Kannada recorded more than 774K views, Telugu crossed 378K, Tamil reached 268K and Malayalam stood at around 90K views.

Toxic trailer gets mixed response across languages

The trailer has received an enthusiastic response from fans and media, with Yash’s intense look and the film’s stylish action sequences becoming major talking points. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi have also attracted attention for their roles. However, some social media users felt the Kannada trailer made a stronger impact than the Hindi version, with the Hindi dubbing and lip-sync receiving criticism.

Kiara says Toxic will mark a new phase in her career

At the trailer launch, Kiara Advani thanked director Geetu Mohandas and Yash for trusting her with the role of Nadia. She said, “I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor.”

Nayanthara also praised Kiara, saying, “Kiara, I think this is one of the best films you have done in your entire career…” She added, “Toxic is going to be your best and you look absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Yash, meanwhile, stressed that Toxic is not just his film but an Indian film made with the aim of taking Indian cinema to a global audience. “This movie is not Yash’s film. This is an Indian film where all the top stars, where all the successful people, where all the talented people have kept their insecurities, their goals, or even their selfish – every actor is selfish- their egos aside. And come for just one cause – to put an Indian film on a global map. We have shot this in Kannada and English. Lot of people told I am from Bhuvanahalli. You know my English before yaa. What i believe is if you want to do something in life, nothing should stop you”, the star said.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Amit Tiwari and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.