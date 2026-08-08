Toxic trailer: Yash’s connection with ‘8’ explained, from his birthday to trailer; here’s why fans see a pattern

Toxic Trailer: Yash and his obsession with number 8. Why fans see a special connection with the trailer release time '7:01 PM'?

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Toxic trailer (PC-Instagram)

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is just hours away from its trailer release, but fans have already found an interesting connection between the actor and the number 8. The makers recently dropped a new poster featuring Yash in a powerful action avatar. In the poster, the actor is seen walking away as flames erupt behind him, creating a dramatic cinematic moment. Dressed in black and sporting his signature heavy beard, Yash looks intense as he walks through the scene.

The Toxic trailer will be unveiled at 7:01 pm, and fans have already started decoding the numbers surrounding the film and its promotions.

Why is the number 8 special to Yash?

Yash was born on January 8, which is one of the reasons the number has a special significance for his fans. Now, social media users have noticed what they believe is a series of connections between the number 8 and Toxic. One fan pointed out that shooting reportedly began on August 8, 2024, while the trailer is being released on August 8, 2026. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Sharing the dates, a fan wrote, “8.8.24- shooting Started. 8.8.26- Trailer. 7.01 PM – Trailer time. 26.8.26- Movie Release. Yash and ‘8’ never ending love story.” Another fan noticed that the trailer time, 7:01 pm, also adds up to 8, writing, “7+1=8 obsession with 8.”

THE TOXIC NUMBER GAME: Decoding Its 8 08–08–2026 :- Trailer Launch day 8 and Month 8

Time :7.01 Pm Again Total 8

Movie Release date 26th August 2 + 6 =8

Yash Birthday January 8

The teaser launch time 11.33 am 1+1+3+3 = 8#Toxictrailer #yash #ToxicNumberGame #ToxicOnAug26… — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) August 8, 2026



The pattern has clearly caught the attention of Yash fans, with one calling the latest poster “the best poster so far.”

All eyes on the Toxic trailer

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a gangster action thriller set in the late 1990s in Goa. Yash has also co-written the film with Mohandas. The film reportedly features Yash in a dual role as a father and son. The cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Amit Tiwari, among others.

Shot in Kannada and English, Toxic will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.