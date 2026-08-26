EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Toxic Twitter review: Yash impresses with his screen presence, Nayanthara wins praise but story leaves netizens divided: Complete Nightmare

Toxic Twitter review: Yash impresses with his screen presence, Nayanthara wins praise but story leaves netizens divided: ‘Complete Nightmare’

Toxic Twitter review: Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen has finally arrived, but early reactions on social media are divided. Here’s what netizens are saying about the film.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 26, 2026, 8:54 AM IST
Toxic Twitter review: Yash impresses with his screen presence, Nayanthara wins praise but story leaves netizens divided: ‘Complete Nightmare’
Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Yash is finally back on the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and, as expected, the internet has plenty to say. The Geetu Mohandas directorial opened in theatres on August 26, 2026, amid huge expectations, especially after Yash’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 which released in April 2022. The Toxic release date is coinciding with the Onam festival to give South Indian fans a massive holiday blockbuster. Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the film is getting a mixed response. While some viewers are impressed by its stylish presentation, action, and Yash’s screen presence, others feel the film does not always match its ambitious visuals with an equally strong narrative.   

Toxic Twitter reactions 

The early reactions to Toxic have been mixed-to-negative so far. Several viewers have praised the film’s technical aspects, production design, and Yash and Kiara Advani on screen chemistry. Some fans have also highlighted Yash’s action sequences and the film’s overall visual treatment. Nayanthara has also received praise from audiences for her performance. For Yash fans, his return after KGF: Chapter 2 seems to be a major reason to celebrate, with early social media reactions describing his screen presence as one of the film’s strengths.

Read more: Video: Yash wins hearts after stopping his bodyguard from pulling fan away, poses for selfie

But some section of viewers has questioned the storytelling, narrative, Toxic protagonist, dialogues, and forced bold scenes. After watching Toxic, one X user called the film, “A colossal mess”, another said, “Story-wise, there’s barely anything so far. Guns, violence, sex, fights, and slow-moments keep coming, while the actual plot hardly moves”, another X user wrote, “Technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution”, another user tweeted says, “First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture” 

With reactions still coming in from audiences across different shows, the conversation around Toxic is likely to continue throughout the day. 

Check reactions for Toxic  

Toxic cast 

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sudev Nair.

The film brings together actors from different industries, adding to the anticipation around Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious action drama. Apart from its original Kannada and English versions, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups 

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead. The film is positioned as a dark, intense, gangster drama, and marks Yash’s return to theatres after KGF: Chapter 2.  

The film has also generated a lot of buzz around its themes and presentation. It received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, with the British classification also flagging violence and sexual content.   

The coming days will give a clearer picture of whether Toxic manages to win over audiences beyond its first-day buzz. 

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.