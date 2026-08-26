Toxic Twitter review: Yash impresses with his screen presence, Nayanthara wins praise but story leaves netizens divided: ‘Complete Nightmare’

Toxic Twitter review: Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen has finally arrived, but early reactions on social media are divided. Here’s what netizens are saying about the film.

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Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Yash is finally back on the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and, as expected, the internet has plenty to say. The Geetu Mohandas directorial opened in theatres on August 26, 2026, amid huge expectations, especially after Yash’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 which released in April 2022. The Toxic release date is coinciding with the Onam festival to give South Indian fans a massive holiday blockbuster. Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the film is getting a mixed response. While some viewers are impressed by its stylish presentation, action, and Yash’s screen presence, others feel the film does not always match its ambitious visuals with an equally strong narrative.

Toxic Twitter reactions

The early reactions to Toxic have been mixed-to-negative so far. Several viewers have praised the film’s technical aspects, production design, and Yash and Kiara Advani on screen chemistry. Some fans have also highlighted Yash’s action sequences and the film’s overall visual treatment. Nayanthara has also received praise from audiences for her performance. For Yash fans, his return after KGF: Chapter 2 seems to be a major reason to celebrate, with early social media reactions describing his screen presence as one of the film’s strengths.

But some section of viewers has questioned the storytelling, narrative, Toxic protagonist, dialogues, and forced bold scenes. After watching Toxic, one X user called the film, “A colossal mess”, another said, “Story-wise, there’s barely anything so far. Guns, violence, sex, fights, and slow-moments keep coming, while the actual plot hardly moves”, another X user wrote, “Technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution”, another user tweeted says, “First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture”

With reactions still coming in from audiences across different shows, the conversation around Toxic is likely to continue throughout the day.

Check reactions for Toxic

First half: Style over substance. Screenplay is clumsy and feels like bits and pieces. Sexuality and violence are more than the content. Everything feels artificial. Only positive so far is cinematography which feels fresh. Boring first half Bookmark my tweet! 2/5#toxic https://t.co/B4gYfh6LzX pic.twitter.com/AGxfjfWnXg — Amresh (@AmreshBca27) August 25, 2026

What’s with the dialogue writing? Some of these lines are just not landing. #Toxic — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) August 26, 2026

#Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone! A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 26, 2026

#Toxic A Decent Watch With Some Highs & Lows! The film has some genuinely impressive visuals and a strong production scale, with Yash carrying several moments effortlessly. The world and presentation are ambitious, and a few action sequences land well on the big screen. But the… — Jashwanth Reddy (@Dir_jashwanth) August 26, 2026

#ToxicReview In the recent past, we’ve seen so many talented filmmakers tell stories around toxic, problematic protagonists…and audiences have happily turned up for them. After watching #Toxic, I genuinely felt the director had a much bigger ambition: Make a film so… — Thyview (@Thyview) August 26, 2026

#TOXIC FIRST HALF – BELOW PAR!!#Yash looks terrific and his charm carries the film, backed by excellent cinematography, production design and stylish action. That’s it!! Story-wise, there’s barely anything so far. Guns, violence, sex, fights and slow-mo moments keep coming,… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) August 26, 2026

Excellent First Half Ultra stylish

Peak action sequences

Love

Brother – sister emotions worked very well ❤️

So far it’s going good

Looking forward to the 2nd half#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/pocV7aYICo — ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ ²⁶⁻⁰⁸⁻²⁶ (@NameIsShreyash) August 26, 2026

First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain. pic.twitter.com/8fIRq7o0Km — RANJITH.RNS (@RnsRns88518967) August 26, 2026

My Review For #Toxic First half : @GeetuMohandas showed his rage, filled with fucking romance scenes and action sequences, packed with emotions #Yash #ToxicTheMovie — Bujji kanna (@bujji_kannna) August 26, 2026

Walkout!! Disastrous second half Nothing worked in the second half, and it really gone test your patience Worst screenplay and edit , lazy writing, way too many characters, and unnecessary elevations throughout. Just skip it! #Toxic — N ️ N ❗️ (@chiyan359) August 26, 2026

Average first half worst second half .. #Nayantara very good performance

Even Yash couldn’t save this film especially second half last 20 mins can’t even sit n watch

DISASTER #Toxic #yash #nayan pic.twitter.com/KlCayswUBt — QATARAK FAN (@itisAk11) August 26, 2026

#Nayantara stealing the show so far Yash and nayan Combo #ToxicThemovie — QATARAK FAN (@itisAk11) August 25, 2026

#Toxic – Stylish Yash, Circus Stunt, Rich Visuals r only positives in this 3Hrs lengthy Soulless Violent Action Drama. Improper Character Sketch, Forced adult scenes, Random Seq, Poor Dialogues & No Emotional Connect-Nothing works. Dir Geethu delivers a Mega Boring Film. WORST! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 26, 2026

Toxic cast

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sudev Nair.

The film brings together actors from different industries, adding to the anticipation around Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious action drama. Apart from its original Kannada and English versions, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead. The film is positioned as a dark, intense, gangster drama, and marks Yash’s return to theatres after KGF: Chapter 2.

The film has also generated a lot of buzz around its themes and presentation. It received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, with the British classification also flagging violence and sexual content.

The coming days will give a clearer picture of whether Toxic manages to win over audiences beyond its first-day buzz.