Toxic: Yash starrer’s English version sells just 450 tickets on opening day, earns Rs…

Toxic’s English version has struggled to draw audiences on its opening day in India. Yash’s film sold around 450 tickets on Friday, with early reports putting its collection at approximately Rs 1.40 lakh.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/toxic-yash-starrer-english-version-sells-just-450-tickets-on-opening-day-earns-rs-1-40-lakh-8517198/ Copy

Yash’s Toxic English version sells just 450 tickets (PC: IMDb)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has seen a rather unusual turn at the box office. Toxic has received mixed reactions, with some viewers criticizing its slow pace and storyline. While the film arrived in cinemas with huge amount expectations and had already built a strong presence through its Kannada and dubbed-language releases, its English version has struggled to find an audience. The Toxic English cut released in Indian theatres on September 4, 2026. The English version has opened to a rather unexpected and underperforming response, setting the stage for a weak box-office journey in the days ahead.

Toxic English version box office collection Day 1

The English version of Toxic had a very limited theatrical presence on its opening day. According to data accessed by Bollywood Hungama, the film was screened in only 11 shows across four cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Noida. Around 450 tickets were sold in total, while the first-day collection was estimated at Rs 1.40 lakh.

Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded the comparatively better response, but the numbers in Gurugram and Noida were extremely low, with fewer than 25 tickets sold in each city, as per the report.

This guy @TheNameIsYash is such a fool that he considers himself a Hollywood star. Therefore, he released #TOXIC (English version) on Friday 4th September. And only 450 TICKETS were sold all over INDIA, with a gross amount of approx ₹1 LAKH. pic.twitter.com/pLXqqkgJkb — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 5, 2026

The poor opening comes despite the interest surrounding the English version, which was promoted as a shorter cut of the film. The Toxic English release runs for around 2 hours and 57 minutes, making it approximately 17 minutes shorter than the earlier Indian-language version.

Why did Toxic’s English version struggle?

One of the biggest challenges for Toxic English version appears to be its limited showcasing. Toxic has received mixed-to-negative reactions from audiences, with much of the criticism directed at its screenplay, pacing, and lengthy runtime. Some viewers have found the storytelling difficult to follow and felt that the film struggles to maintain a consistent emotional connection. Certain intimate scenes, dialogues, and editing choices have also drawn criticism.

At the same time, Toxic has been facing competition from other releases. Mirzapur The Movie released on September 4, 2026, and recorded a strong opening, adding to the competition for audiences.

The English version also arrived more than a week after the original release. Toxic first opened in cinemas on August 26, 2026, in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

As of now, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has earned Rs 241.05 crore in net collections in India, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 331 crore, according to Sacnilk.