Toxic: Yash’s action thriller draws comparisons with Hrithik Roshan films as fans spot scene similarities, say ‘Breathing technique bhi…’

Yash’s Toxic has become the subject of another online debate after viewers noticed similarities between some of its action sequences and scenes associated with Hrithik Roshan.

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Toxic faces another round of criticism (PC: Twitter)

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups arrived in theatres with enormous expectations around Yash and the promise of another major action spectacle. The pre-release buzz had positioned the film as one of the biggest releases of the year, but its theatrical journey has taken a different turn. After facing mixed to negative reactions and a steady fall in collections, the film is now being discussed as one of the potential major disappointments of 2026. Amid the box-office concerns, a new debate has emerged online. A video shared on social media has led fans to compare several scenes from Toxic with moments featuring Hrithik Roshan in films and a commercial. The comparisons have now added another layer to the ongoing criticism.

Why are fans comparing Toxic with Hrithik Roshan?

A video shared on X has drawn attention to several sequences that viewers believe resemble scenes associated with Hrithik Roshan. The clip presents the moments in a cut-to-cut format and places scenes from Toxic alongside sequences from Vikram Vedha, Bang Bang, War 2 and Krrish.

The comparison does not stop with films. Fans have also pointed to a commercial featuring Hrithik wearing a hat and beard. According to the social media comparison the styling looks similar to Yash’s appearance in Toxic. These observations have triggered debate over whether the similarities are deliberate references or simply familiar action-film imagery.

What are fans saying about Yash?

The video has attracted sharp reactions from social media users. Some comments directly targeted the similarities in Yash’s performance and appearance. One user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ki breathing technique bhi Yash ne copy kar li.” Another comment read, “Obviously this bucket guy is a copycat.” A third reaction said, “bro digging toxic grave yard So deeply by researching the sources.” Another user summed up the comparison by writing, “Same same but different.”

These are reactions from social media users and do not establish that the scenes were copied. The discussion is based on visual similarities highlighted in the circulating video.

Vikram Vedha comparison also gets attention

One of the comparisons involves Vikram Vedha which itself did not receive the kind of response expected when it released. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and became another reference point in the latest Toxic discussion. The new comparison has therefore given fans another reason to revisit Hrithik’s action roles while questioning similarities they believe they can see between the performances.

Toxic box office performance so far

The criticism comes as Toxic continues to face pressure at the box office. As per Sacnilk’s figures the film opened strongly with an India net collection of Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1 from 24,579 shows with 56.1 per cent occupancy. However the numbers declined sharply over the following days.

On Day 2 Toxic collected Rs 37.65 crore from 22,629 shows with 26.6 per cent occupancy. Day 3 brought Rs 27.20 crore from 19,390 shows while Day 4 added Rs 25.15 crore from 17,612 shows. On Day 5 the film earned Rs 23 crore from 16,241 shows with 25.3 per cent occupancy. Its Day 6 figure stood at Rs 5.52 crore from 11,627 shows with 16.2 per cent occupancy according to the live figure.

What is Toxic about?

Toxic is an action thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash in the lead alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani. The story explores the dark world surrounding the drug mafia with Goa and Macau forming important parts of its setting. Despite the extensive pre-release attention the film has faced criticism after release over its storyline screenplay and pacing.