  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Toy Story 5 Twitter review: Tom Hanks and John Cusack starrer wins big with emotional storytelling, netizens call it Super sweet

Toy Story 5 Twitter review: Tom Hanks and John Cusack starrer wins big with emotional storytelling, netizens call it ‘Super sweet’

Toy Story 5 is winning hearts online, with early viewers praising its emotional story, humour, and more. Here's a look at the Twitter reactions for Toy Story 5 and what the film is all about.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: June 19, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Toy Story 5 Twitter review: Tom Hanks and John Cusack starrer wins big with emotional storytelling, netizens call it 'Super sweet'
Toy Story 5 Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

More than three decades after the original Toy Story changed animation forever, Pixar’s beloved franchise is back with another chapter. Toy Story 5 has finally arrived in cinemas, and social media is already buzzing with reactions from fans. Toy Story 5 has officially debuted in theatres, and fans can’t keep calm. Directed by franchise veteran Andrew Stanton, the film brings the iconic toy gang back together to tackle the challenge of traditional toys vs smart technology. So, what are fans saying about the latest installment? Here’s a look at the early Twitter review of Toy Story 5: 

Toy Story 5 Twitter reactions  

The response to Toy Story 5 has been largely positive as of now, with viewers praising its balance of humour and emotion. Many fans have described the film as a worthy addition to the franchise, saying it captures the heart that made the earlier movies so memorable. One user on X wrote, “Got a lot of laughs out of me, even a few tears.” Another fan on X wrote, “The writing is always relevant, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, & Joan Cusack all give great performances & it’s funny & is emotional”, another X user shared, “Love the characters new and old, and how it melds storylines.”

Read more: John Cusack, Jack White, Mark Ruffalo and other Hollywood celebrities slam US-Israel strikes on Iran, calls it 'Diversion tactic'

Many fans who were skeptical about a fifth movie are admitting they were wrong, stating the film beautifully recaptures the nostalgic magic of the original trilogy. The viewer also praised the film’s music and said they were happy to see Jessie become the main focus of the story.

About Toy Story 5 

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 brings back fan-favourite characters from Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie for a new adventure. This time, the story centres on Bonnie as she becomes increasingly attached to a new digital device, leaving the toys worried about their place in her life. The stellar voice cast features Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. 

Toy Story 5 (PC: IMDb)

The sequel also explores themes of friendship, change, and the impact of technology on childhood, while still delivering the humour and emotional moments that have defined the franchise for years.  

Whether you’re in it for laughs or tears, Toy Story 5 looks set to continue the franchise’s remarkable legacy. So, if you are planning to watch something relaxing, Toy Story 5 can be a good pick to watch this weekend with your family.  

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.