Toy Story 5 Twitter review: Tom Hanks and John Cusack starrer wins big with emotional storytelling, netizens call it ‘Super sweet’

Toy Story 5 is winning hearts online, with early viewers praising its emotional story, humour, and more. Here's a look at the Twitter reactions for Toy Story 5 and what the film is all about.

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Toy Story 5 Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

More than three decades after the original Toy Story changed animation forever, Pixar’s beloved franchise is back with another chapter. Toy Story 5 has finally arrived in cinemas, and social media is already buzzing with reactions from fans. Toy Story 5 has officially debuted in theatres, and fans can’t keep calm. Directed by franchise veteran Andrew Stanton, the film brings the iconic toy gang back together to tackle the challenge of traditional toys vs smart technology. So, what are fans saying about the latest installment? Here’s a look at the early Twitter review of Toy Story 5:

Toy Story 5 Twitter reactions

The response to Toy Story 5 has been largely positive as of now, with viewers praising its balance of humour and emotion. Many fans have described the film as a worthy addition to the franchise, saying it captures the heart that made the earlier movies so memorable. One user on X wrote, “Got a lot of laughs out of me, even a few tears.” Another fan on X wrote, “The writing is always relevant, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, & Joan Cusack all give great performances & it’s funny & is emotional”, another X user shared, “Love the characters new and old, and how it melds storylines.”

Many fans who were skeptical about a fifth movie are admitting they were wrong, stating the film beautifully recaptures the nostalgic magic of the original trilogy. The viewer also praised the film’s music and said they were happy to see Jessie become the main focus of the story.

Pleasantly enjoyed #ToyStory5 , Got a lot of laughs out of me, even a few tears. Loved hearing those motifs in the soundtrack, Randy Newman really is one of the greats. Happy to see Jessie take the wheel and be the main character this time around. pic.twitter.com/leOJ8YjSNs — Alex Joaquin (@alexjoaquinart) June 19, 2026

I love Toy Story so much and #ToyStory5 is another slam dunk for the franchise! Love the characters new and old, and how it melds storylines. pic.twitter.com/bT1X3QqCpV — iMEGAmation (@iMEGAmation) June 19, 2026

Good? Yes. Toy Story good? Yes. How it ranks in the series is in the eye of the beholder. Me personally, 9 out of 10.#toystory5 pic.twitter.com/RYVSxIhgKl — Cameron Agai (@Camagai33) June 19, 2026

Just finished watching #ToyStory5 and I can’t stop sobbing. It was beyond amazing. My favorite franchise of all time. I love everything about it. I missed buzz and woody’s banter, I missed Jessie and bullseye and all the toys. I was so emotional. This movie proved me why it’s #1. pic.twitter.com/jqSEj4YkFa — Sanꕤ⁷ (@shrpstsmile) June 17, 2026

You go to see a Toy Story movie you know it won’t disappoint & #ToyStory5 is no different. The writing is always relevant, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, & Joan Cusack all give great performances & it’s funny & is emotional. First 3, greatest trilogy maybe ever, but make 10, I’ll watch — Mike Crum (@cdpiglet) June 19, 2026

Hoy vimos #ToyStory5 y la verdad estuvo súper bonita la 4 fue súper innecesaria, pero la 5… está genial! chillé dos veces. pic.twitter.com/qHmW708mZ4 — (@MonsieurNeri) June 18, 2026

About Toy Story 5

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 brings back fan-favourite characters from Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie for a new adventure. This time, the story centres on Bonnie as she becomes increasingly attached to a new digital device, leaving the toys worried about their place in her life. The stellar voice cast features Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

The sequel also explores themes of friendship, change, and the impact of technology on childhood, while still delivering the humour and emotional moments that have defined the franchise for years.

Whether you’re in it for laughs or tears, Toy Story 5 looks set to continue the franchise’s remarkable legacy. So, if you are planning to watch something relaxing, Toy Story 5 can be a good pick to watch this weekend with your family.