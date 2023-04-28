Home

Entertainment

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Shows Humans And Maximals Fight Against Unicrons

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Shows Humans And Maximals Fight Against Unicrons

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer brings crazy clash of autobots, maximals and humans against an alien invasion.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Shows Humans And Maximals Fight Against Unicrons

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer: It’s time for a roller coaster ride for Transformers fans as humans, Maximals and Autobots are teaming up against alien invasion. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer brings the deadliest battle where Unicron has launched an attack on Earth. It’s time for heroes to rise in order to save humanity and other living beings from an unexpected war. In the two-minute-32-second-long trailer Optimus Primal, who is a Maximal shaped up as a gorilla, tells Optimus Prime, “For centuries our kind has stayed hidden on Earth. But darkness has found us again. Prime, this is about the fate of all living things. Unicron is coming.”

CHECK OUT TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS VIRAL TRAILER:

You may like to read

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS BRINGS GLOBETROTTING ADVENTURE

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is the seventh instalment in the Transformers franchise based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line. Apart from Optimus Prime and Bumbleblee, Maximals such as animal-themed automatons, including Ron Perlman’s gorilla-shaped Optimus Primal) and Michelle Yeoh’s winged Airazor have also joined the Transformers. From smashing of cars and buildings to explosions and hand to hand combat of Maximals and Autobots with Unicrons, there are plenty of thrills for the action buffs. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in cinemas 9th June, 2023.

The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández in crucial roles. Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber have penned the screenplay for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While Joby Harold has written the story. The sci-fi actioner is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson. Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An are the executive producers of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in cinemas from June 9th, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For more updates on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.