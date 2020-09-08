New Delhi: Soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty in connection with drugs-related allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, her lawyer called the move by the NCB a ‘travesty of justice’, and said 3 central agencies hounded a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Psychiatrist on Rhea Chakraborty’s Claim: He Was Suffering From Anxiety Not Bipolar

“Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” he said. Also Read - NCB Probes Drug Nexus in Bollywood: Rhea Chakraborty Names 25 Celebrities Related to Drug Cartel, Agency to Send Summons

Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Live Updates: Prime Accused Rhea Gets Arrested by NCB After Three Days of Questioning — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

The statement from her lawyer comes after the NCB arrested Rhea after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

“Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra, said.

Soon after the arrest, she was taken to a public hospital for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests were done. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment here on June 14.

Before entering the vehicle along with NCB officials, Rhea waved at the assembled media persons at the anti-drug agency’s office in south Mumbai.

Clad in black, Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 AM on Tuesday and was also seen carrying a bag with her, while entering the office. The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs.

Prior to this, the NCB recently has arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges.