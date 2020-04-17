Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! Season 2 is here with old cast Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Neil Bhoopalam, Milind Soman, Ankur Rathee, Jiya Lakhiani, Prateik Babbar and Paras Tomar. Some new faces include Shibani Dandekar and Samir Kochhar. The latest season has new adventures, newer mistakes and a lot more fun! Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Vintage Picture of Grandparents' Wedding, Compares it to His '80 Years Apart' With Ankita Konwar

Four More Shots Please is the first women-centric Indian original rom-com web series has been criticized by the viewers as well as the critics in the first season. But, the second season is here to prove its worth. Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Video of Wife Ankita, Mother Usha Running, Says 'Be Fit at Any Age'

Netizens share mixed reviews after watching the second season the whole night. One of the users said, “Just watched #FourMoreShotsPlease Except @IamKirtiKulhari standout performance, there is nothing else in this otherwise meaningless webseries. Strictly avoid. Here is my detailed #review of #FourMoreShotsPlease2”. Another one wrote, “literally I was way too desperate for it to air and now when I have watched all the episodes am like “why does it have to end?”,”why can’t I see more of it?”cause I can’t wait for 1 and a half year straight #FourMoreShotsPlease @bani_j @maanvigagroo you girls have my heart”. Also Read - Kirti Kulhari Excited About Four More Shots Please!, Says It's a Must Watch

“Sassy and full of heart, the banter among the ladies is so real and warm that as the admin of a girl gang group on Whatsapp, I wondered if writers #DevikaBhagat @ishita_moitra referenced our chats for the plot of the show”, read the third one.

One of them didn’t like the concept. He wrote, “#FourMoreShotsPlease is big shit. Feminism & Women Empowerment is limited for only Sex & Affairs If in this same series 4 male character would be there & they’d hv talked about girls private parts then fake feminist’d hv made it 1 fuckinfg national issue #FourMoreShotsPlease2”.

@maanvigagroo @sayanigupta @IamKirtiKulhari @bani_j You girls rocked #FourMoreShotsPlease S2 ♥️♥️

Probably the best sequel to an OTT series in recent times ♥️

And that ending cliffhanger tho 🥺🥺

Absolute best ♥️ @4moreshotspls

When will S03 be out? ♥️🥺 — Anirudh Peri (@anirudh_peri) April 17, 2020

it’s 5:06 in the morning and not one down, not two down, I watched the whole season🥺❤️🦋💕 @bani_j you nailed it🤍☺️

and oh my god just look at your bridal look, you look so gorgeous 🥺🥺🤍🤍

spoiler alert: umang didn’t marry samara🤫🙊👅🥀

not sad tho🤗🤍#FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/vxsyqm9KDp — Jahnavi khattar (@jahhnaviii) April 16, 2020

A girlfriend like Umang is all I need tbh #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/wQLfq24ycB — suhani loves marine ✨ (@jenmishistiel) April 16, 2020

Reshanda’ means shit, honestly. Just shows you how cookoo the clock truly is. #FourMoreShotsPlease — Dj Drayko Dragon (@Shayne28811196) April 17, 2020

The show is directed by Nupur Asthana and produced under the Production House of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, which is owned by the father of Rangita Nandy and Ishita Nandy.