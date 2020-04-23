Anita Raaj, who is currently seen in Choti Sarrdaarni as Kulwant Kaur Dhillon, Meher’s mother, was in trouble recently when police arrived at her home in Bandra, Mumbai after receiving complaints from a neighbor that she had hosted a party despite the ongoing lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to Mid-Day, a source said, “Ever since the lockdown was announced, the society has barred entry for outsiders. So, the neighbors were surprised at the steady stream of visitors at her flat and expressed concern about the threat it posed to their health. On Monday, when it was noticed that they were entertaining guests, the local cops were informed.” Also Read - Couple From Canada Plans Environment-Friendly Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic With Lots of 'Guests', HERE's How

The story is not over yet after the cops left the place, Anita Raaj and her husband had a heated argument with their security guard as they wanted to know who filed their complaint. However, while speaking to Mid-Day, Anita Raaj had a different version to tell. She told, "Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn't refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anita has worked in films like Prem Geet (1981) and Naukar Biwi Ka (1983) in the past.

A few days ago, the 57-year-old actor was setting fitness goals amid the lockdown. “I strongly believe that it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. It is very important to love your body and take proper care of it to avoid any sort of health issue,” she said.